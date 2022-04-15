Pine Island breaks ground on new early learning center

PINE ISLAND — The youngest students in Pine Island soon will have a school building of their very own.

Pine Island Public Schools just broke ground Thursday on a new early learning center, which also will double as a location for community education. The vision for the project has been at least a decade in the making.

“The school is a foundation of the city, and a foundation to the school is early childhood, so I’m really excited to see this building happen,” Pine Island City Administrator Elizabeth Howard said at the groundbreaking.

Located right across the street from the secondary school, the new early learning center is a $6.4 million project. It will be built in the space where two residential buildings used to sit before the school district bought and cleared the property.

The district will pay for the project through a lease levy, meaning property owners will see the impact on their taxes.

The district leadership had been planning the project for "well over a year," but it experienced delays during the pandemic.

Pine Island Public Schools Superintendent Tammy Champa speaks about the district's new early learning center on Thursday, April 14, 2022. Jordan Shearer / Post Bulletin

The vision for the school, however, has been around even longer. According to Pine Island Public Schools Superintendent Tammy Champa, she remembers the concept being pitched a decade ago.

It will include 21,000 square feet, spread over two stories. Among other features, it will include nine classrooms, a sensory room, as well as an indoor playground. According to Kara Cordes, community education coordinator, the building will house the community education office, the preschool, early childhood special education and child care.

Champa said the early childhood program will use the whole building during the day.

But, it still will be able to be used for community events and classes in the evening, Cordes said.

The district plans to start using the new facility in January 2023.

Until this point, the district’s early childhood program has been housed in both its elementary school as well as a local church. However, Champa said the district has reached its capacity in those spaces.

“We always have waiting lists for our early childhood programs right now, and we know that if our families start with us, they usually stay with us,” Champa said. “So, we want to be able to welcome all of our families.”