Pine Island brewery plans to tap further into SE Minnesota market

PINE ISLAND — If you're looking for an Easy A or a Lazy Day IPA at your favorite watering hole, chances are getting better you'll find the beer you need.

"In small towns, we're in a lot of places," said Tessa Leung, co-owner of South x SouthEast Minnesota Brewing Company. "Those places, they move a lot of beer."

But there are still plenty of places clamoring for some Trailhead Amber, she said. And that's why the brewery is expanding, essentially tripling its brewing capacity – and increasing its canning capacity five-fold or more – by building a separate brewing, canning and distribution facility from its taproom on U.S. Highway 52 just south of the Goodhue County Road 11 interchange in Pine Island.

ADVERTISEMENT

The brewery, which can currently produce seven to 14 barrels of beer a week – each barrel is equal to 31 gallons of beer – will add another 30-45 barrels a week to its capacity, making it by far the biggest brewery in Southeast Minnesota.

Last week, the brewery broke ground on its new facility, said co-owner Ann Fahy-Gust. The shell of the building should be completed by Dec. 1, and they're hopeful that the building will be ready for new brewing equipment by Feb. 1. And trucks of beer can be rolling out the door by April, filling orders at restaurants, bars, grocery and liquor stores, as well as keeping whistles wet at the Pine Island taproom.

"We've hit our capacity here," Leung said.

The brewery opened just a year ago, and between serving customers in Pine Island and filling orders on the wholesale level around the area, the women and their employees go through whatever is made.

Leung said she doesn't want to make promises to wholesale customers that she can't keep, so part of their problem is finding the space in the brewing calendar to make specialty and seasonal beers while still filling orders for their most popular brews.

"It's a Tetris game to make it fit," she said. "We have to be really cognizant of what I can go out and sell."

ADVERTISEMENT

While the company has clients ranging geographically from Northfield to Harmony, and from Lanesboro to Red Wing, the goal is to fill customers' needs in a 100-mile diameter around Pine Island, Fahy-Gust said.

"It's still all about Southeast Minnesota," Fahy-Gust said. "There's still a lot of untapped potential for us."

While other breweries in the region might sell to a few bars, restaurants and stores, Fahy-Gust said South x SouthEast is looking to do so on a much bigger scale.

She said by the time their new facility is built, they'll be about the size where Bent Paddle Brewing Company in Duluth was eight years ago. That brewer has grown to become the craft brew king of its corner of Minnesota, and that's what South x SouthEast hopes to do in this region.

The last year, she said, has been an uphill battle. Especially getting their brewery open during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic when one permit alone took 15 weeks to obtain.

So far, the expansion project is running smoothly, she said, but she's tempered her expectations for its timeline to open so she won't be disappointed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Leung added that while sales have been good, it'll be nice to see how business goes in a world where COVID-19 isn't keeping people at home or otherwise hampering their goals.

"Next year," she said, fingers crossed.

If the business expands as planned, the new facility is designed to help make that happen. While the brewery in the back of the taproom is all manual, the equipment for the expansion is semi-automated. And the canning facility is automated as well, meaning they'll be able to fill and ship up to 400 cans a day rather than 400 a week.

All this will mean hiring new employees as well. Everything from new drivers and beertenders to a sales assistant to help Leung and an additional brewer or two to help Fahy-Gust.

And while the taproom will remain the same, more or less, they expect business to be booming soon.

"It's really important we support local," Leung said. "Craft beer is fun, and it's more fun when it's in your backyard. But we need to stand behind these businesses."