Pine Island Cheese Festival is back to kick off another summer

PINE ISLAND — Hundreds gathered in downtown Pine Island on Saturday, June 4, 2022, for the second day of the annual Pine Island Cheese Festival.

The intersection of County Road 11 and Main Street was closed off and filled with carnival games, rides and food, and plenty of children of all ages hopping from one ride to the next.

In addition to the carnival, Saturday’s events included a golf and volleyball tournament, craft and vendor market, food vendors, an open house at the History Center, a beer garden, the Cheese Wine & Beer Gala in the historic Cheese Factory, and the Saturday Night Dance with live music from JT & the Gunslingers.

Terrilynn Twaddle, the president of the festival, said the crowd on Friday and Saturday felt like “one of the best turnouts we can all remember.”

“It just has a good energy to it, like everybody just seems to be having a good time,” she continued. “We have a couple of new food vendors that we haven't had in the past. We added the old time photo booth this year. It's the largest craft and vendor market that I can recall since my involvement with the festival. So it just feels really awesome.”

Twaddle and her family have lived in Pine Island for nine years. She’s been president of the festival for four years, but first became involved with planning the event in 2017. It wasn’t abnormal for her to jump in and help plan the festival because Twaddle has done that in every place she’s ever lived.

“I was raised on the foundation of wherever you are, leave it better than how you found it. And there's kind of no better way to do that than get involved with our community festival,” she said. “That's the heart of it. The design of it is meant to bring your community together, celebrate your community, hopefully bring people out from outside to see just how great you are and enjoy your community.”

A worker reorganizes her carnival game tent at the Pine Island Cheese Festival Saturday afternoon, June 4, 2022. Abby Sharpe / Post Bulletin

Every year, Twaddle and other organizers and board members work to raise the bar and improve the festival every year. This year, it meant adding the Cheese Market, in addition to new vendors and entertainment. The market features grilled cheese and various sandwiches and cheese platters. It was so popular Friday night that the market sold out of food and closed earlier than planned.

Twaddle doesn’t expect that to happen again this weekend. But it’s a visual of just how popular the festival is and how successful it is in bringing the community together.