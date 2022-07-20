Pine Island City Council approves final steps for new business park

PINE ISLAND — It only took five minutes for the Pine Island City Council to approve a zoning request change and final plat for the Pine Island Business Park, a property that the city has been working on developing since 2008 .

On Tuesday, July 19, 2022, the Pine Island City Council approved the new business park that will sit east of U.S. Highway 52 on land that was once eyed as the Elk Run biomedical plan.

“This is gonna be great,” David Friese, the mayor of Pine Island, said while discussing the final plat and zoning change for city council approval. “It’s getting some area out there that people have been looking for.”

After the Elk Run project headed by Towers Investments fell through, a portion of the property was bought by Pierce Properties Two LLC, according to Mitch Massman, director of the Economic Development Authority in Pine Island.

“As far as next steps, I think we’re going to be working with their realtor and start to get it marketed, figuring out what they want for pricing and stuff like that,” Massman said.

With there already being a road and utilities back in the property, what comes next is getting plans in line and the properties listed for sale, according to Massman.

Getting the property rezoned from an agricultural/business park to a general industrial district will influence the types of businesses able to move into the space. Massman said it is possible that the businesses moving in will be warehouses, distribution facilities or construction companies.

South Main Street on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Pine Island. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

With the industrial park already in Pine Island being full, there had not been any available space to expand businesses that would contribute to economic growth, according to Massman who also said this business park is all about “driving in that economic growth, growing the city population and adding jobs.”

“I believe this will be a great opportunity for Pine Island to expand its businesses,” Massman said. “Hopefully, we can add tax revenue, add employment and help grow the economy in that fashion for Pine Island.”

Pine Island City Administrator Elizabeth Howard said the city has had a lot of businesses looking for warehouse spaces for their businesses, so the Pine Island Industrial Park will be able to open up more industrial lots in the city.

While two city council members were unable to vote for or against approving the two resolutions because they attended the meeting over zoom, the two that were present in-person, Jason Johnson and Mike Hildenbrand, both voted “aye” in favor of both resolutions without much discourse around the topic.

As for a timeline on the development of the property, there is not much certainty in specific dates when businesses are going to be popping up, but considering the readiness of the property to be built on there is not a lot of work left that needed to be done, according to Massman.

“I can’t tell you XYZ business is going to be there and start building next because we don’t have that lined up right now, but I would say sometime within the next three to five years, I could see more businesses being out there,” Massman said.