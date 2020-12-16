Pine Island council censures one of its own during meeting

PINE ISLAND — On a 4-1 vote Tuesday night, the Pine Island City Council voted to censure one of its members for disseminating data-private information about a city employee.

Council member Mike Hildenbrand brought forth the motion of censure due to claims that Council member Kelly Leibold shared private information concerning a city employee with an entity outside city government. Sharing data-private information with "a person outside of the city of Pine Island" is a violation of the data privacy act, Hildenbrand said.

Mayor-elect David Friese said he supported the censure motion because the city needs to reassure city staff members their information is not being publicized.

"I think definitely we do owe it to our employees that they have peace of mind and that we don't put their information in jeopardy," Hildenbrand said. "It was a matter of principle. It was a violation, and it had to be addressed. As council people, we have to police ourselves."

Neither Hildenbrand nor anyone else on the council would give the name of the employee whose information was shared or the recipient of that information. The Post Bulletin has sent a data request for this information to the city and is awaiting a response.

City Attorney Bob Vose said censure is mostly a symbolic act, however it does serve as a public reprimand for unacceptable behavior.

Leibold remains on all committees on which she has served and has not had her rights to vote as a member of the council restricted.

Leibold voted against the censure motion.

Mike Hildenbrand

In his last meeting as mayor, Rod Steele added, that he did not think Leibold was a bad person, but had simply made a mistake as she learns on the job as a new council member.

In other business, the city council unanimously approved the 2021 budget and levy. The 2021 levy was set at $2,858,235, an 8.55 percent increase over the 2020 collectable levy of $2,633,095. However, the overall tax rate based off tax capacity dropped 1.65 percent in the city due to the increase in the tax base because of new housing and businesses.

For example, City Administrator Elizabeth Howard said the city issued 14 new residential construction permits in 2019. That doubled to 28 new residential construction permits in 2020. "And it probably will go up in 2021," she said.

Finally, the city received the deed for a piece of land between Trailhead Park and the new South x Southeast Brewing Co. from brewery owner Ann Fahy-Gust. The city and the brewery have agreed that in exchange for the land, the city will construct a path between the park and brewery. The city has indicated it will seek state grants to pay for construction of hiking and biking path.