Pine Island crash on Highway 52 sends man to hospital

PINE ISLAND -- A two-vehicle collision on U.S. Highway 52 Thursday afternoon sent one man to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Allen Edward Mccolman, 65, of Carver, Minn., was driving a 1996 International 9000 tractor-trailer rig northbound on Highway 52 at 12:06 p.m. when it collided with a 1999 Ford Ranger coming onto the highway from 500th Street, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.

Mccolman was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys.

The Pine Island Fire Department, Zumbrota Ambulance, Mayo Clinic Ambulance and Goodhue County Sheriff's Office responded to the accident.