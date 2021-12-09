SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Pine Island crash on Highway 52 sends man to hospital

The semi-truck was heading northbound on Highway 52 when it collided with another vehicle coming onto the highway from 500th Street.

Pine Island map.png
Created with Datawrapper
Erich Fisher
By Erich Fisher
December 09, 2021 03:30 PM
PINE ISLAND -- A two-vehicle collision on U.S. Highway 52 Thursday afternoon sent one man to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Allen Edward Mccolman, 65, of Carver, Minn., was driving a 1996 International 9000 tractor-trailer rig northbound on Highway 52 at 12:06 p.m. when it collided with a 1999 Ford Ranger coming onto the highway from 500th Street, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.

Mccolman was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys.

The Pine Island Fire Department, Zumbrota Ambulance, Mayo Clinic Ambulance and Goodhue County Sheriff's Office responded to the accident.

