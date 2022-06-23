Pine Island dog wins sporting group at Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

NEW YORK, NEW YORK— A Pine Island dog won the Sporting Group at the 146th annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at Tarrytown, New York.

Belle, a 4-year-old English Setter, took the top honor after beating the 558 dogs that entered the Sporting Group.

Belle is owned by Van Jacobsen, Lee Afdahl, Amanda and Vito Ciaravino, and was handled by Amanda Ciaravino of Pine Island.