SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Just 99¢/month for your first 3 months
Read Today's Paper Thursday, June 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Pine Island dog wins sporting group at Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

Belle, a 4-year-old English Setter, took the top honor after beating the 558 dogs that entered the Sporting Group.

Belle_S.Surfman (1).jpg
Belle, a 4-year-old English Setter, is handled by Amanda Ciaravino, of Pine Island, at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Tarrytown, New York. Belle won the sporting group.
Contributed / Westminster Kennel Club
By Staff reports
June 23, 2022 12:35 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK— A Pine Island dog won the Sporting Group at the 146th annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at Tarrytown, New York.

Belle, a 4-year-old English Setter, took the top honor after beating the 558 dogs that entered the Sporting Group.

Belle is owned by Van Jacobsen, Lee Afdahl, Amanda and Vito Ciaravino, and was handled by Amanda Ciaravino of Pine Island.

Also Read
Siri Undlin of Humbird
Exclusive
Arts and Entertainment
Humbird heads to Europe to share her Minnesota-made music
Siri Undlin said Europe is where she learned old folk music traditions while studying there on a research fellowship in 2013.
June 23, 2022 12:29 PM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Popeyes
Members Only
Business
Some answers about Popeyes plans in Rochester
Many Med City fans of the Popeyes chicken restaurant chain have been asking, repeatedly, when … or if … the eatery is going to start cooking its spicy chicken in Rochester. I may finally have some answers.
June 22, 2022 06:23 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Title IX
Exclusive
Minnesota
Title IX: Barriers remain to achieve equity in sports
The lack of Black female head coaches and national calls to ban transgender female athletes from women's athletics are just two of many barriers standing in the way of equity across sports. Because of these barriers, has Title IX worked?
June 22, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe

Related Topics: PINE ISLAND
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
PEC line work.jpeg
Local
Summer heat waves, high electricity costs cause energy cooperatives to issue peak energy alerts
While there is an expected electricity capacity shortfall this summer in north and central areas of the United States, local energy cooperatives are recommending people lower energy consumption to keep electricity prices low.
June 23, 2022 11:52 AM
 · 
By  Bella Carpentier
Tampon Shelf.jpg
Local
Rochester feels effects of national tampon shortage
The tampon shortage is the latest in a number of widely-reported supply chain shortages during the COVID-19 pandemic — from toilet paper to hand sanitizer to baby formula. The limited supply of tampons has led to steep price increases and stripped consumers of choice in regards to their menstrual hygiene products.
June 23, 2022 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Molly Castle Work
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: June 19-25, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
June 23, 2022 07:49 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Morning Headlines: Some answers about Popeyes plans in Rochester
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
June 23, 2022 07:05 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe