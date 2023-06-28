Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, June 28

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Pine Island Fire Department, American Legion to host fundraiser for heroes

Donations from Saturday's event will go to purchase a new bike for veterans and first responders.

project hero
Project Hero.
Contributed
By Staff reports
Today at 4:46 PM

PINE ISLAND — A fundraiser in Pine Island Saturday, June 30, will raise money for veterans and first responders.

American Legion Charles Cowden Post 184 and the Pine Island Fire Department are teaming up to raise money for Project Hero, a national nonprofit that helps veterans and first responders with PTSD, traumatic brain injury and other injuries to rehabilitate and recover. The organization, which started in 2008, also increases awareness of PTSD and TBI in an effort to combat the national mental health emergency.

Events include a parking lot dance party for kids, sidewalk chalk, face painting, water fun, dunk tank, adult dance party and black light bean bag tournament.

Find more news important to you

A dinner of steak sandwiches, hot dogs and root beer floats will also be served at Post 184.

Donations received will help provide a veteran and first responder with a new bike for therapy.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Rochester Towers Condominiums
Business
Rochester Towers association wants residents to return for 'limited occupancy'
June 28, 2023 05:21 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: June 25-July 1, 2023
June 28, 2023 10:04 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Two people smile in a restaurant dining room.
Lifestyle
Marrow: The new kid on the block
June 28, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Holly Ebel
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


062823-Honkers v Mud Puppies
Members Only
Sports
Photos: Rochester Honkers, Minnesota Mud Puppies baseball on June 28, 2023
June 28, 2023 04:17 PM
 · 
By  Daniel Jacobi II
Wildfire Smoke
Community
Photos: Slice of Life June 2023
June 28, 2023 02:10 PM
 · 
By  Joe Ahlquist
graham.jpg
Community
Fear of youth experimenting with a 'psychedelic' trip grips Rochester
June 28, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Thomas Weber
Your Style - Ally Hanten Ebert
Lifestyle
Stands out sans distraction
June 28, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jeanette Caban