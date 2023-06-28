Pine Island Fire Department, American Legion to host fundraiser for heroes

PINE ISLAND — A fundraiser in Pine Island Saturday, June 30, will raise money for veterans and first responders.

American Legion Charles Cowden Post 184 and the Pine Island Fire Department are teaming up to raise money for Project Hero, a national nonprofit that helps veterans and first responders with PTSD, traumatic brain injury and other injuries to rehabilitate and recover. The organization, which started in 2008, also increases awareness of PTSD and TBI in an effort to combat the national mental health emergency.

Events include a parking lot dance party for kids, sidewalk chalk, face painting, water fun, dunk tank, adult dance party and black light bean bag tournament.

A dinner of steak sandwiches, hot dogs and root beer floats will also be served at Post 184.

Donations received will help provide a veteran and first responder with a new bike for therapy.