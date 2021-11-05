Pine Island man injured in crash on U.S. 14 near Rochester
A 46-year-old Pine Island man suffered non-life threatening injures Friday morning, Nov. 5, 2021, in a two vehicle crash.
A Pine Island man was injured Friday morning in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 14.
The Minnesota State Patrol was called to respond to westbound Highway 14 and 60th Avenue Northwest in Kalmar Township for a report of a two-vehicle accident.
A 2017 Dodge Ram pickup was eastbound on Highway 14 turning to go north on 60th Avenue Northwest and a 2008 Ford Fusion was westbound on Highway 14 when the two vehicles collided in the westbound lanes, according to the patrol's crash report.
The driver of the Ford, 46-year-old Matthew Steven Stensgard, of Pine Island, was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys for non-life threatening injuries.
The driver of the pickup, 36-year-old Robert Gordon Johnson, of Louisberg, Minn., was not injured.
Both were wearing seat belts.
The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office assisted the State Patrol.
