News | Local

Pine Island man injured in crash on U.S. 14 near Rochester

A 46-year-old Pine Island man suffered non-life threatening injures Friday morning, Nov. 5, 2021, in a two vehicle crash.

Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
November 05, 2021 09:17 AM
A Pine Island man was injured Friday morning in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 14.

The Minnesota State Patrol was called to respond to westbound Highway 14 and 60th Avenue Northwest in Kalmar Township for a report of a two-vehicle accident.

A 2017 Dodge Ram pickup was eastbound on Highway 14 turning to go north on 60th Avenue Northwest and a 2008 Ford Fusion was westbound on Highway 14 when the two vehicles collided in the westbound lanes, according to the patrol's crash report.

The driver of the Ford, 46-year-old Matthew Steven Stensgard, of Pine Island, was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys for non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the pickup, 36-year-old Robert Gordon Johnson, of Louisberg, Minn., was not injured.

Both were wearing seat belts.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office assisted the State Patrol.

