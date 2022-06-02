SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Thursday, June 2
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Pine Island man injured in Highway 61 crash Tuesday morning

The Chevy Impala and semi-truck were driving northbound on Highway 61 near Goodview, Minn., when they collided at 44th Avenue.

Goodview - Winona County map.png
Created with Datawrapper
Erich Fisher
By Erich Fisher
June 02, 2022 12:48 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

GOODVIEW, Minn. — A Pine Island man was injured in a two-vehicle crash Thursday, June 2, 2022, on Highway 61 near Goodview, Minn.

Harold Carl Radtke, 83, of Pine Island, was driving a 2000 Chevrolet Impala north on Highway 61 at 9:40 a.m. when it collided at 44th Avenue with a 2020 Volvo semi-truck also driving northbound, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.

Also Read
280460622_702223247747576_7964260632398618431_n.jpg
Members Only
Business
Mechanic duo hope to bring back old service station vibe with new Rochester repair shop
Long-time Rochester mechanics Dor See and Derik Molby opened a new repair shop – Hometown Auto Service – this week at 1724 Broadway South, next to the 63 Club bar.
June 01, 2022 01:02 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
received_3266067797011610.jpeg
Members Only
Business
New food truck to put an Indian twist on familiar global street food
Infuzn's ABC founders, Andy Kollengode, Bhaskar Iyengar and Chandu Valluri, recently decided they want to be able to sell freshly made and flavorful food in the area. That inspiration resulted in the new Infuzn food truck that will premiere at Pine Island Cheese this weekend.
June 01, 2022 08:44 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Rochester Public Schools
Exclusive
Local
'Has anyone asked the students?': RPS aims to get ahead of disruptive behavior that came in the wake of COVID
“I think by this time next year, we’ll be having a different conversation," Jeff Stilwell with the Rochester Police Department said about student violence. "We’ll be having a conversation about how we’ve started to come out of this and that we’ve put it behind us. I hope. I pray.”
June 01, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer

Radtke was taken to Winona Health with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the semi-truck was uninjured from the crash.

The Winona County Sheriff's Office, Winona Fire Department, Winona Ambulance and Goodview Police Department responded to the incident.

Related Topics: ACCIDENTSMINNESOTA STATE PATROLPUBLIC SAFETYWINONA AREA
Erich Fisher
By Erich Fisher
Erich is a digital content producer at the Post Bulletin where he creates content for the Post Bulletin's digital platforms. Before he moved to Rochester, Erich worked as a sports reporter for Rivals.com covering the University of Illinois' athletic programs in Champaign, Illinois. Readers can reach Erich at 507-285-7681 or efisher@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Behind the Headlines Podcast - Jordan Shearer
Local
Behind the Headline: Education reporter Jordan Shearer discusses increased disruptive behavior at Rochester Public Schools
The Post Bulletin's "Behind the Headline" podcast brings reporters from our newsroom on to discuss their stories and how they go about their reporting.
June 02, 2022 01:28 PM
 · 
By  Erich Fisher
ReyelSimmonsMug.jpg
Local
Dodge Center man gets 6 years for impersonating an officer, hidden weapons cache
Reyel Devon Simmons, 53, of Dodge Center, had been impersonating law enforcement and the military for years. Law enforcement found firearms and explosives in a hidden bunker in the man's residence.
June 02, 2022 12:41 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
New Bishop of The Diocese of Winona-Rochester
Local
Barron tapped as new bishop of Winona-Rochester
The Most Rev. Robert E. Barron replaces Bishop John Quinn, who headed the diocese for 13 years.
June 02, 2022 10:28 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Candidates 2.png
Local
Four candidates for Rochester School Board seek election as a conservative block
The 11 candidates include three incumbents, four members of the conservative block, as well as four other candidates.
June 02, 2022 09:10 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer