Pine Island man injured in Highway 61 crash Tuesday morning

GOODVIEW, Minn. — A Pine Island man was injured in a two-vehicle crash Thursday, June 2, 2022, on Highway 61 near Goodview, Minn.

Harold Carl Radtke, 83, of Pine Island, was driving a 2000 Chevrolet Impala north on Highway 61 at 9:40 a.m. when it collided at 44th Avenue with a 2020 Volvo semi-truck also driving northbound, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.

Radtke was taken to Winona Health with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the semi-truck was uninjured from the crash.

The Winona County Sheriff's Office, Winona Fire Department, Winona Ambulance and Goodview Police Department responded to the incident.