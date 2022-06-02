Pine Island man injured in Highway 61 crash Tuesday morning
The Chevy Impala and semi-truck were driving northbound on Highway 61 near Goodview, Minn., when they collided at 44th Avenue.
We are part of The Trust Project.
GOODVIEW, Minn. — A Pine Island man was injured in a two-vehicle crash Thursday, June 2, 2022, on Highway 61 near Goodview, Minn.
Harold Carl Radtke, 83, of Pine Island, was driving a 2000 Chevrolet Impala north on Highway 61 at 9:40 a.m. when it collided at 44th Avenue with a 2020 Volvo semi-truck also driving northbound, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.
Members Only
Long-time Rochester mechanics Dor See and Derik Molby opened a new repair shop – Hometown Auto Service – this week at 1724 Broadway South, next to the 63 Club bar.
Members Only
Infuzn's ABC founders, Andy Kollengode, Bhaskar Iyengar and Chandu Valluri, recently decided they want to be able to sell freshly made and flavorful food in the area. That inspiration resulted in the new Infuzn food truck that will premiere at Pine Island Cheese this weekend.
Exclusive
'Has anyone asked the students?': RPS aims to get ahead of disruptive behavior that came in the wake of COVID
“I think by this time next year, we’ll be having a different conversation," Jeff Stilwell with the Rochester Police Department said about student violence. "We’ll be having a conversation about how we’ve started to come out of this and that we’ve put it behind us. I hope. I pray.”
Radtke was taken to Winona Health with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the semi-truck was uninjured from the crash.
The Winona County Sheriff's Office, Winona Fire Department, Winona Ambulance and Goodview Police Department responded to the incident.
Behind the Headline: Education reporter Jordan Shearer discusses increased disruptive behavior at Rochester Public Schools
The Post Bulletin's "Behind the Headline" podcast brings reporters from our newsroom on to discuss their stories and how they go about their reporting.
Reyel Devon Simmons, 53, of Dodge Center, had been impersonating law enforcement and the military for years. Law enforcement found firearms and explosives in a hidden bunker in the man's residence.
The Most Rev. Robert E. Barron replaces Bishop John Quinn, who headed the diocese for 13 years.
The 11 candidates include three incumbents, four members of the conservative block, as well as four other candidates.