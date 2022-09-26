We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
News | Local
News reporting
Pine Island man sentenced to 4 years for kidnapping woman and lighting house on fire

Michael Steven Drury, 53, of Pine Island, was accused of kidnapping a woman last year and setting a house on fire. He was sentenced to 48 months in Olmsted County District Court on Friday.

Mark Wasson
By Mark WassonBrian Todd
September 25, 2022 07:49 PM
ROCHESTER — A Pine Island man was sentenced to 48 months in Olmsted County District Court on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, after being accused of kidnapping a woman and setting fire to a home in October 2021.

Michael Steven Drury, 53, pleaded guilty to felony first-degree arson in June 2022. He was originally facing multiple other felony charges related to the incident.

District Judge Kathy Wallace credited Drury with 334 days for time served and ordered him to pay $646,249 in restitution.

According to Capt. Casey Moilanen of the Rochester Police Department, the 2021 incident began sometime after midnight on the 100 block of 26th Street Northwest in Rochester where a 44-year-old Pine Island woman was spending the night at a male friend's home.

While the friend was asleep, the woman was in the kitchen fixing something to eat when she heard a thud in the opposite direction from where the friend slept. Moments later, her ex-boyfriend walked in through the door from the garage and demanded she grab her things and come with him. Having had concerns about stalking behavior in the past, the woman at first declined, but then became afraid and reluctantly complied when he grabbed her by the sweatshirt and grabbed her belongings, Moilanen said.

Outside the house, they got into her car, and he instructed her to get on U.S. Highway 52 and head north.

Near the 41st Street North bridge, he grabbed the steering wheel and threatened to crash them into the bridge support, Moilanen said. He then punched her in the head, causing her to swerve into another lane, and they exited at 100th Street North before eventually making their way to her townhouse in Pine Island.

They arrived at the townhouse in the 1000 block of Seventh Avenue Southwest on the Olmsted County side of Pine Island. Not long thereafter, the woman got out of the house and, from a safe place, called 911.

Capt. James Schueller with the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said deputies from the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office responded to a call about a domestic situation at 4:06 a.m.

When law enforcement arrived, deputies created a perimeter around the home and tried contacting the man. He responded from an upstairs window and threatened to jump, Schueller said. He then went to another window and threatened to burn the home down. Deputies soon saw an orange glow coming from inside the home. With smoke building up, deputies told the man to go to the front door, but shortly thereafter he exited from the garage.

Officers tried to arrest him, but he resisted and deputies used a stun gun to subdue him, eventually placing him in handcuffs.

However, Schueller said, the man told officers he had taken an overdose of pills, so they uncuffed him and put him in the front of the vehicle. At that point he began resisting officers again, kicking one in the leg. He was eventually subdued again and taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys. When he was medically cleared, he was detained at the Adult Detention Facility in Rochester.

David Friese, assistant fire chief and mayor of Pine Island, said Pine Island crews arrived at the scene shortly after receiving a call at 5:15 a.m.

When the fire crews arrived, they found a two-story duplex townhome with heavy smoke and flames coming from the first- and second-story windows. While crews could not enter the home immediately, the neighboring townhome was checked for any residents. Eventually, with the help of firefighters from the Zumbrota Fire Department, the fire was put out, and crews remained on the scene until about 9 a.m. to ensure the fire was completely extinguished, Friese said.

"Because of the fire breaks built into the townhomes and the rapid response of the firefighters helped prevent the fire from causing further damage to neighboring units," Friese said.

Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
