News | Local

Pine Island moving forward with drivers license bureau

City council tries to make amends with mobile salon that got poor treatment from an anonymous caller.

The Comb Over Photo.jpg
The Comb Over mobile salon is shown in this undated photo. The Pine Island City Council agreed Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, to allow the business to operate two days a month in city-owned parking lots after a Pine Island resident tried to dissuade the business' owner from coming to town.
Contributed / The Comb Over
Brian Todd
By Brian Todd
January 18, 2022 11:06 PM
PINE ISLAND — With funding from the American Rescue Plan Act now in place, the city if Pine Island will move forward to add a drivers license bureau to its city offices.

Pine Island Mayor David Friese said a new license bureau in Pine Island would give residents in the region another option for where to go to get their licenses and alleviate some of the congestion at the busy Rochester locations.

"We’ve done tabs and done permits at City Hall," Friese said. "That’s what’s exciting about this opportunity. We can provide better service to people in the area and help them stay local."

David Friese Pine Island Mayor.jpg
David Friese

The city will utilize the building adjoining City Hall for the new license bureau, and some remodeling of the space needs to be done, he said. With luck, the new license bureau will open for business sometime late this spring. The downstairs space will be the license bureau while the upstairs space in the building will eventually be remodeled into meeting and conference room space.

"That’s what’s going to be so nice for the community is you’ll be bringing people into Pine Island," Friese said.

One new business that won't have long to wait to operate in town is The Comb Over, a mobile hair salon for men.

In December, the city council had planned to address a request from salon owner Erin Mikkalson to allow her business – a converted trailer that she hauls from town to town – to park on city property and conduct business. However, when Mikkalson did not attend the December council meeting, the city reached out to find out why.

And that's when it discovered a problem.

Council Member Jonathan Pahl said the city contacted Mikkalson to discover someone posing as a member of the city staff or city council had called her ahead of the December council meeting and said her business was not welcome in Pine Island.

"I thought that was very startling to find out because I thought we were a welcoming community,” Pahl said.

Because the way she was treated, he added, Mikkalson indicated she was no longer seeking the city's approval.

However, the call was not made by any official connected with the city.

"We know who did it," said Friese, declining to name the culprit.

Because of the misunderstanding, the city council voted in favor of allowing Mikkalson to park her trailer on city property twice a month for the next six months. The vote, with Pahl and Council Member Kelly Leibold voting yes, Mike Hildenbrand voting no, and Friese abstaining, passed 2-1-1.

Hildenbrand said the city still needs to work out an ordinance for businesses parking on city property. The ordinance would impact businesses such as The Comb Over or food trucks looking to operate on public property. It would not impact mobile units invited to operate on private property such as food trucks that regularly park at South x Southeast Brewing Company.

Mikkalson said she's glad the misunderstanding between her and the city could be resolved. In most cities where she operates, businesses are glad to have her because she brings clients from around the area to a particular spot. Those clients then dine out or use the local gas station.

As far as accepting the six-month offer from Pine Island to see how local residents react to her business, Mikkalson said she's looking forward to cutting some hair in the city.

"Oh yeah," she said. "I didn’t come this far to give up."

City Council Summary

What happened? The city council will permit The Comb Over mobile salon to park on city property twice a month for the next six months.

Why does this matter? It allows the salon to operate as a mobile business.

What's next? The city staff will develop a statute to govern businesses parking on city-owned property, requiring a permit a fee for future occasions.

