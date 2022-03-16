Pine Island plans to build patio for outdoor activities at Van Horn Library

PINE ISLAND — The great outdoors is coming to Pine Island's Van Horn Public Library.

Tuesday night, the Pine Island City Council voted unanimously to approve funding for a new outdoor patio to be constructed at the library later this summer.

Library Director Rachel Gray said the library has often used a space outdoors for the children's reading program during the summer, but the space used is just a grass part of the library grounds. The use of outdoor space increased last summer during the COVID-19 pandemic because the library does not have enough space inside to accommodate a group while social distancing.

"Basically, we’ve been doing story time out there, especially last summer," Gray told the city council. "And we’d like to have a permanent outdoor area."

Gray approached the city which asked for bids on a project that would create a semi-circular patio out of pavers. The outside edge of the space would feature a half-wall where people could sit while reading or listening to a speaker, she said.

The libraries wireless internet connection would be accessible from the patio, meaning people could use the Wifi while outside as well, Gray said.

The project would cost about $10,000 and be paid for using some of the city's American Rescue Plan Act funding.

Gray said she would come back to the city council with a timeline for the project at the next council meeting.

In other business, the city council approved a preliminary plat for the Pine Prairie Second development.

The map shows the proposed preliminary plat for the new Pine Prairie Second subdivision that was approved Tuesday, March 15, 2022, by the Pine Island City Council. Contributed Map / G-Cubed

The developer, Bigelow Homes, wants to create 29 single-family home lots just north of the elementary school and east of the first Pine Prairie subdivision.

The area near the elementary school has seen new housing development as well as paving of old gravel county roads.

Finally, the city council heard a report on progress concerning a proposed regional sanitary sewer project.

The project would create one regional sanitary waste water treatment plant for the cities of Wanamingo, Pine Island, Goodhue and Zumbrota. All four cities have indicated a need to either build new waste water treatment facilities or significantly upgrade their current facilities.

City Administrator Elizabeth Howard said Pine Island Mayor David Friese had testified before a Minnesota House committee concerning the project, and the committee had voted in favor of the project. The proposed waste water project is now before the House Ways and Means Committee, which will look to attach funding to the project, she said.

Additionally, the waste water plant application has been submitted to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency. Howard said that application will be used to score the project compared to other similar requests before the state legislature.

Friese said the project would cost as much during construction as each of the cities spending money on their own individual waste water projects – with state bonding funds help – but the project will cost about $500,000 annually less to operate than the individual waste water plants would cost.

"Economically, this makes sense. Environmentally, this makes sense," Friese said. "We’re trying to solve a problem."