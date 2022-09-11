Pine Island Public Schools looks to the future with land purchase

PINE ISLAND — School officials in Pine Island are playing the long game.

The School Board on Thursday approved the purchase of nearly 74 acres for $1.3 million. The school district doesn't have any immediate plans for the land, but it wants to be ready when the need arises.

"We felt as a board that this was a pretty important moment to try to get ahead with the growth we spoke of tonight so that we can plan accordingly as we see fit and not have to worry about availability," Board Chairman Rob Warneke said.

The land is located just south of Pine Island, north of County Road 5 and East of County Road 3, not far from and west of the district's elementary school.

During the meeting, the board members mentioned that there are four housing developments underway in the Pine Island area. And with that growth, the price of land has increased.

The school district originally considered buying the land roughly a decade ago when it was building its elementary school. The district decided against the purchase at that time when another piece of land was donated.

The school district was able to secure the land purchase at a lower cost. It was said at the board meeting that the landowner sold the property to the school for "basically" the same price as when the school district considered the property the first time.

"To me, it was an amazing price per acre," board member Ted Morrison said.

The Pine Island School District has just under 1,500 students, according to the Minnesota Department of Education.

Until the district does need the land for its own purposes, it will rent it back to the previous owner. Per a rental agreement between the two parties, the district will rent 71 "tillable acres" at $175 per acre. That amounts to a yearly total of $12,425. The agreement is for years 2023-27.

Warneke said that when the district does do something with the land, it will be a decision made by the larger community.

"The purchase of this has nothing to do with what we're going to do on it," Warneke said. "(We have) no idea what will go there because that's a community decision."