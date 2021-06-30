Pine Island residents bring inclusion, diversity concerns to city, school board

PINE ISLAND — Not a lot of dissent was heard Tuesday as about 20 individuals showed up to talk about inclusion and diversity at a community listening session in Pine Island.

With speakers limited to resident of the Pine Island school district, several individuals voiced concerns about issues in Pine Island.

Tamerra Levie said one of her younger siblings, who she described as "African American" and "very dark," was called the "N-word" by another child.

Levie said her sibling was not aware of the history of the word, saying he'd heard it from Black rappers. Levie suspected the child who used the word also was also ignorant of the word's origin and historical implications.

"We need to address where the N-word comes from," she said. "They don’t even know what that means."

The use of the word, she said, comes from ignorance, and she suggested it should be something taught in the schools so young people understand how upsetting the word can be.

She also suggested the schools update their curriculum on Blacks in this country, teaching more than just the history of slavery and the Civil Rights Movement.

"They should be learning more about the positive things African Americans have done," she said. "Can we learn about Black inventors as well?"

Pine Island Schools Superintendent Tammy Champa said Levie was right, and that the schools had started taking steps to change how they teach the history of minorities in the classroom.

"We are working with the Midwest Equity Audit to make sure all students see a positive reflection of themselves," Champa said.

Champa said Tuesday's listening session was the first of what she and the city hope will be quarterly community meetings.

Eliot Tracz, an attorney from Rochester who works with the Olmsted County Human Rights Commission, moderated the event, asking an occasional question but generally letting residents talk.

Brandi Staloch said she empathized with people who had been bullied for their race, gender, sexual orientation or other factors, but bullying in school is not limited to people with a minority status.

She said her daughter had been bullied for cutting off her own hair, but she did not feel like it was the school's place to teach children not to say offensive things.

"We all went through it, being picked on," Staloch said. "We all went through some form of bullying. It’s part of any community."

However, Staloch said courtesy and acceptance should be taught at home, not through the schools where teachers already have enough to do.

Others, however, thought the schools should be used to teach history that has not been taught.

Alice Kopp, who grew up in Pine Island and graduated from the high school there, said a critical race theory examination of history should be taught to show how white supremacy and slavery built the country.

"The United States wouldn't be here without Black folks, and without white supremacy," she said.

Kopp said Pine Island is not a community that welcomes anyone from minority communities, whether those be communities of race, gender or orientation.

It's not a safe place," Kopp said. "And we know that. I'm very frustrated about that."

Looking toward the future of the city, Julie Baska said she hopes the community would become more diverse, something she looked forward to happening. But as for Tuesday night, she was glad the city council and school board members were present, listening and offering a safe environment for people to express concerns.

"I appreciate very much that we’re at least here," she said. "I want us to feel safe having these discussions."

Baska implored those in attendance to be proactive and serve as examples of inclusion and welcoming diversity.

Several people said they wanted to know what would happen next.

Joe Mish, who said he'd lived in Pine Island for 34 years, said he's seen progress in the community when it comes to inclusion and acceptance of diversity, but he cautioned there was still plenty of room to improve.

"I think it's great we are having a listening session, but I want to know, what’s the plan?" he said. "How can we create this community that we want to have?"

Lincoln Gergen said instead of finger-pointing, he wanted to find solutions. To that end, he suggested a gathering where people bring food from different ethnic traditions and consider the meeting a safe space to ask "those difficult questions from folks they don’t normally rub shoulders with."

While discussions hit hot-button topics such as the N-word or the Confederate flag, some just wanted to find ways to include kids in need.

Priscilla Keller talked about her daughter who uses a wheelchair because she has cerebral palsy. Because of her mobility issues, Keller said her daughter has nothing to do at the city's playgrounds. Instead, the family drives to Woodbury, Minn., where playgrounds are designed to include activities for people like her daughter.

She asked the city to consider adding a swing for wheelchairs, and making playground surfaces easier to navigate for wheelchairs.

With Pine Island being so close to the Mayo Clinic, the town might attract visitors to Mayo who are looking for something to do after their appointments.

"An inclusion playground would be perfect,” Keller said.