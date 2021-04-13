Pine Island School Board accepts bid for home built by students

There's a construction site tucked away in a quiet neighborhood of Pine Island that's looking more and more like an actual home. And, as of last week, the house turned into the future home of someone in particular.

Pine Island High School added a home-construction course to its offerings this year , giving students a chance to get hands-on, real-world experience building a house from the ground up. Although students will continue to work on the home throughout the rest of the year, the School Board accepted a bid for the house, marking one more milestone in the transition from a class project into something that will be used in someone's real life.

Even though there's work yet to do, those involved with the project have been pleased with its progress, and are looking forward to next year's challenge.

"Overall, it went very smooth," Mitch Schiltz, principal of Pine Island High School, said about the new course. "We've got kids excited to be in that class again next year."

Liam Coit, a Pine Island High School senior, works on siding a house as part of a Pine Island High School home construction class Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Pine Island. Ben Bauer, the instructor for the course, said the house sold last week, and students are working to finish the house before the end of the school year. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)

Shiltz said they will put the proceeds from the sale of the house toward next year's project. Ben Bauer, the instructor for the course, said they already have a new lot selected. For the moment, though, they're still finishing up the details of the current house, located in the 900 block of Seventh Avenue Southwest.

As of Tuesday, the crews were working on siding the house. The back was already covered with blue slots, while the teenagers began the process of covering the side of the home. They were hoping to finish the exterior within a week and a half.

While still clearly under construction, anyone walking into the interior could tell where the kitchen island will be — as well as the refrigerator, the living room and any other feature of the home. Doors were in their frames, and windows were in their sills.

The house has two bedrooms and two baths. Overall, it's 1,795 square feet.

There have been between 15 and 20 students working on the project, with varying degrees of experience in construction projects. They come in smaller groups throughout the day, picking up where their peers left off.

"The kids have done a really nice job," Bauer said. "They've been super attentive and very detail-orientated."

Overall, the construction is moving slower than it would if it were being built by full-time, professional builders. But, moving on a fast timeline was never the goal to begin with. It's been about learning and developing new skills. Perhaps it's even been about giving students the chance to leave their own little mark on their hometown.

Kaedyn Peterson-Rucker, a high school senior working on the project, said it's been rewarding to see the progress of the house move forward as they've continued working on it throughout the school year.

"It's sweet knowing it started from a concrete slab, and this is what we did," Peterson-Rucker said. "It's cool to see how the house changes .... how everything ties together."

