Pine Island School Board outlines parameters of mask mandate

PINE ISLAND — With parents sitting quietly to hear how the start of the school year will play out, the Pine Island School Board set in place the details for its mask mandate that will start the school year.

School board Chairman Rob Warneke said the purpose of the meeting was to clarify for the school administration the details of the mandate that was put in place in the hopes of reducing the spread of COVID-19. The mandate was adopted at the Aug. 16 school board meeting.

Since then, many parents have expressed their opposition to the mandate, saying the district has taken the choice of masking or not out of parents' hands.

When school begins – grades 6-12 start Monday, and pre-K through fifth grade starts Sept. 3 – all students and staff will be required to wear a mask in Pine Island buildings at all times. There are a few exceptions.

The exceptions, Warneke said, can be boiled down to a few examples.

For starters, anyone who finds a mask too uncomfortable can wear a face shield instead.

And while athletes – or musicians who need their mouths to play an instrument – can unmask during practices or performances indoors, the audience at any indoor sporting event or concert must wear their masks.

For sports, that means volleyball, Warneke said, the only indoor sport during the fall.

Outdoor sports will not require masks for either participants or spectators.

There are also exceptions for anyone with a medical condition that prevents wearing a mask, a religious opposition or for students during an individualized education plan lesson where a mask might hinder the lesson.

Pine Island Superintendent Tamara Champa said students showing up without a mask will be offered a mask. If the student refuses, a parent will be called, and if a parent is unable or unwilling to get the student to wear a mask, school administrators will hold a discussion with the parent and student to see if any compromised can be reached.

If none can be reached, the student will be considered trespassing and will be asked to leave the school.

Champa said she's hopeful that situation will never arrive.

If there's no desire to work with the district on the part of the parent and student, the student could be sent home.

Champa said losing students can become a financial matter for the district, especially if some parents remove their students and either open enroll in another district or choose to homeschool their children.

"It's more about the kids." Champa said. "I don't want to see our families leave just because I feel like we provide a really good education here."

Champa said at each of the three school board meetings before the end of the quarter, she will bring updated COVID-19 information to the board and share how COVID-19 is impacting other districts, including those that recommend but don't require masks.

If the mandate continues through the first quarter and seems likely to go through the whole semester, Champa said the district might need to look into a distance-learning option to go along with in-person education.