Pine Island superintendent announces she's leaving the school district for another position

Tammy Champa's last day with Pine Island Public Schools will be June 30. After that, she will assume the superintendent position of Hastings Public Schools.

IMG_9015.JPG
Pine Island Public Schools Superintendent Tammy Champa and School Board Chairman Rob Warneke speak during a school board meeting on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. Champa recently announced she will be leaving Pine Island for another position.
Jordan Shearer / Post Bulletin file photo
Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
Today at 3:18 PM

PINE ISLAND — Pine Island Superintendent Tammy Champa has announced she's leaving the school district after more than a decade for another position.

She served as superintendent at Pine Island for 11 years. For a year before that, she was a principal at the district's school, which at the time served students K-12.

"Never in my wildest dreams did I foresee a future in Pine Island Schools for the past 12 years," Champa wrote in a letter announcing her decision. "On the plaque in the elementary school, I am quoted saying that the 'landscape of Pine Island Schools has forever changed' and I couldn't be more proud of today's landscape."

Champa's last day with Pine Island Public Schools will be June 30. After that, she will assume the superintendent position of Hastings Public Schools, located on the southeast edge of the Twin Cities-metro area near the Wisconsin border.

Pine Island Public Schools has a student population of 1,541, according to the Minnesota Department of Education. It has grown by more than 26% during Champa's time with the district. In 2010-11, the district had a student population of 1,217.

Hastings is more than twice as large, with a student population of more than 4,000 students. Champa described the move as an "opportunity for challenge."

Pine Island Public Schools is on its way toward finding a replacement for Champa. Board Chairman Rob Warneke could not be reached for comment.

During Champa's time in Pine Island, the school district built a new elementary school as well as a new early learning center. It also purchased land, with an eye toward future development projects.

The school district also has added programs over the last decade, like bio-medicine and CNA nursing, engine restoration, a home construction program and even a Spanish immersion program.

"There's so much that I'm incredibly proud of in this district," Champa said.

Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
Jordan Shearer covers K-12 education for the Post Bulletin. A Rochester native, he graduated from Bemidji State University in 2013 before heading out to write for a small newsroom in the boonies of western Nebraska. Bringing things full circle, he returned to Rochester in 2020 just shy of a decade after leaving. Readers can reach Jordan at 507-285-7710 or jshearer@postbulletin.com.
