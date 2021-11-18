Pine Island's ice is, slowly, on the move again

PINE ISLAND — Like a glacier flowing from one part of town to another, Pine Island's outdoor ice rink will move once again.

While the ice rink will remain in the same place as last winter for the upcoming winter – the east parking lot in Trailhead Park at the intersection of East Center Street and First Avenue Northeast – the rink will move for the winter of 2022-2023 to its permanent home on the opposite side of the Rent-a-Bike building, essentially between Greens Antiques and the old Butter Factory.

"This will be the last year at Trailhead Park," said Pine Island City Administrator Elizabeth Howard. "We've used that site as an experiment. If it got used, we’d invest in a permanent solution."

For the past several years, Pine Island has had to move its ice rink around a bit.

The rink for years had been anchored on the property at Pine Island High School and operated by school staff. But a couple of workers compensation cases that resulted from falls on the ice forced the school to give up the rink.

In 2018, the city had no outdoor ice rink. For the 2019-2020 winter, the city leased the site at the school and operated the rink with volunteers. This past winter, the city put up the ice rink in the parking lot at Trailhead park, but that was not seen as a permanent solution.

This past year, the city decided on a three-year plan to start construction on the combined pickleball court/ice rink behind the old Butter Factory. Construction has started on the new courts/rink. Eventually, the courts will be within a hockey-rink shape formed by aluminum boards. When winter comes next year, the city will add Plexiglas walls to the boards, and a rubber bladder will be installed to hold the water for making ice.

"We’ve always relied on volunteers in the past, and we’re relying on them again, but we’re hiring ice rink coordinators who will help with maintenance of the ice and looking over the volunteers," Howard said.

Alaina Floren, who lives between Pine Island and Byron, ice skates Jan. 12, 2021, at the skating rink in Pine Island. Pine Island will keep its outdoor ice rink in the parking lot at Trailhead Park for one more winter before moving to a new site on the opposite side of the old Butter Factory. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin file photo Joe Ahlquist

That, said City Council member Mike Hildenbrand, is the step he's been waiting for.

When the city went without an outdoor rink, Hildenbrand led the effort to bring the rink back, first at the school then at the park. But the hard part, he said, was finding someone to flood the rink each night so there would be smooth ice the next day.

"My challenge to the city has been, we’ve got a parks department, we’re missing the rec (recreation) piece," he said. "We've had the Borrow-a-Bike program, and now we have the ice rink."

Getting that employee who can recruit and manage the team of volunteers, maintain the ice and perform other duties is the next big step, Hildenbrand said. But once that person is hired and can find 10 to 12 volunteers to work different nights, the city will be in great shape each winter.

As part of the three-year project, the third year will see the old Butter Factory turned into a warming house where the city can also lend skates much in the way it lends bikes, Hildenbrand said.

The city also will install street lights so people can skate – or in the warm weather, play pickleball – when the sun goes down.

"I’m really excited," Howard said. "I think it’ll be a destination outdoor rink. It’ll take a few years, but once we get it set up, it’ll be a really great facility."

Hildenbrand said the court-rink will be visible directly from Main Street, making it a feature of the downtown area.

"It’s still going to be lit up from Main Street, so it’s got that whole Norman Rockwell aspect to it," he said.