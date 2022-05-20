Pirkl files for District 4 commissioner seat

ROCHESTER — Bill Pirkl said he wants to provide a voice for the rural residents.

“I feel that I’ve got a solid handle on the culture of southern Olmsted County,” he said after filing for the District 4 Olmsted County commissioner seat on Thursday.

The owner of Pirkl Ag said supplying seed and agronomy, to farmers in the area has allowed him to listen to their concerns over the years and develop an understanding of the issues that need to be addressed

“I think right now, with inflation and supply chain shortages, they are going to have an effect on families, businesses, school districts and the county,” he said. “I think it’s going to force us to all make decisions as a community.”

He said he’s been asked to run for other elected offices but declined. With long-time commissioner Matt Flynn deciding not to seek another term, Pirkl said he decided it was a good time to respond to those offering encouragement.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Those that know me know I’m level headed, have common sense and I’m going to listen to everybody,” he said.

Pirkl is the second candidate to file in the district that includes Stewartville, Dover, Eyota and rural areas throughout the southern and eastern portions of the county.

Former Rochester Township Board member Brian Mueller also filed for seat, which will be on the Nov. 8 ballot for a four-year term.