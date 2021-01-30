Pitch seeks to increase community voices in park plans

A $29,000 proposal seeks to expand upcoming community discussions connected to planning efforts for Soldiers Field and Silver Lake parks.

The Rochester City Council will be asked to use a portion of the city’s contingency fund to conduct a randomized survey to gather added community feedback as master plans are eyed for the two city parks.

The proposal, which will also include the creation of graphics, videos and other resources to help raise awareness of the projects, is in response to calls for added community engagement when the council reviewed a list of proposed funding priorities for the city’s Parks and Recreation Department.

“To me, in the last two months, when we’ve known we have $2 million, we haven’t done any public engagement, and that’s disappointing to me,” council member Shaun Palmer said during the council’s Jan. 11 meeting.

In a report to the council, Jenna Bowman, the city’s communications and engagement manager, said the concerns were heard and city staff identified opportunities to increase communication and engagement efforts for the two park projects.

“Teammates will also analyze the feedback to see what affirms and informs the ongoing efforts by the Parks & Recreation team to meet the needs of the community -- both now and in the future,” she wrote.

Additional efforts for seeking community input in the park planning efforts are expected to include creation of a project webpage, virtual open houses and office hours, and social media channels to receive input.

In addition to considering funding the expanded engagement effort, the city council will be asked to support the current priorities for the first $2 million collected under the voter-approved parks referendum.

The 2021 funding is expected to be directed to high-priority projects, including work at Gamehaven and Cascade Lake parks, as well as some upgrades and repairs in community parks, which are expected to unfold during the year.

“Funding will also be directed to additional outreach and engagement activities where there is opportunity to enhance and shape projects by working in partnership with neighbors, program partners and other community stakeholders,” Bowman wrote. “This provides additional feedback to help shape the project priorities identified, and the feedback from engagement and progress in year one will help further inform and shape future year projects.”

The council will discuss the park priorities and engagement proposal during its online meeting at 3:30 p.m. Monday, which will be streamed live at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas and be aired on Spectrum cable channel 180 or 188 and Metronet channel 80.

The city’s Park Board will also follow up at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday during its regular meeting, which will also be conducted online with access information available by emailing parknrec@rochestermn.gov.

