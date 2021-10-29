PIZM rides defense again, reaches state semis

MONTICELLO — The Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa boys soccer team entered the Class A state tournament Thursday having allowed just 10 goals all season.

Now, one game in, that number stays at 10.

The Wildcats were suffocating in the back end one more time and also got one stellar save in the first half from goalie Jason Ryan in knocking off No. 4 seed St. Cloud Cathedral 1-0 in the quarterfinal match. PIZM, which stays unbeaten at 17-0-2, is the No. 5 seed.

The Wildcats — who were making their first trip to state — will next play No. 1 Southwest Christian at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the state semifinals at U.S. Bank Stadium.

"I am very proud of our team," PIZM coach Rafal Konik said. "For their first time at state and everything new to us, they were really composed and mature. They did great."

The only scoring in Thursday's game came with 10 minutes left in the first half. It was anything but a predictable goal, as sophomore midfielder Chris Tree rifled a shot from 40 yards out that somehow found the Cathedral net. Junior midfielder Brandt Konik was credited with the assist.

Turned out that Konik assisted with his foot and his voice.

"Brandt told Chris to, 'shoot it!,'" coach Konik said. "Chris had a few seconds to think about it before he did it."

PIZM looked like it would add to its tally at least twice late in the second half, including a missed opportunity on a 3-on-1 chance — Crusaders goalie Palmer Minette being the one. But Minette rushed out of his net and saved the day, scrambling and getting his hands on the ball.

But with a defense like the Wildcats possess, it didn't matter.

Led by Mark Quintero Bungert, Hunter Streit, Zack Ihde and Noah Wernau, the PIZM defense was its usual impenetrable self.

Coach Konik praised their style of play, which has been a winning one all season.

"Our defenders were disciplined and there was great communication between the players," he said. "They move the ball fast and always keep their intensity up. And they never panicked. That is the biggest key on defense."

On Thursday, it was enough for the Wildcats to pitch their eight shutout in nine games.