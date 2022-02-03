Pizzeria steps up for teen workers whose home was damaged in a fire

ROCHESTER — If someone needs it, Pasquale Presa will give a staff member of his pizzeria the shirt off his back. Or, for Ross Lozoya and Angel Perez, a few shirts from the back room.

When the two brothers arrived for their shift at Pasquale's Neighborhood Pizzeria Wednesday they were both out of uniform.

"Our shirts burned up," Lozoya explained.

Their family's home caught fire Saturday.

When Presa, the shop's owner, heard from Perez about the fire, he got to work helping the pair of young employees and their family. He asked for a family photo, set up a Go Fund Me page and kicked off the fundraiser with the first donation to help the family displaced by the fire.

Ross Lozoya and Angel Perez are sophomores at Mayo High School and part-time employees at the restaurant.

Ross Lozoya shows damage to his family’s home alongside his brother Angel Perez on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at Pasquales in Rochester. The brothers’ home was heavily damaged after a fire broke out in their home this past Saturday. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

“Giving, you shouldn’t have a second thought about it,” Presa said. “It should make you feel good – within your means, of course.”

Angel makes pizzas in the kitchen and Ross works front of house.

Ross said he and family members were outside the home Saturday when he heard a pop. The sound was breaking glass of an upstairs window in the bedroom the two share. Lozoya said he ran inside saw flames coming from a wall near an electrical outlet. He tried to use a fire extinguisher to put out the fire but it was ineffective, he told Presa.

Firefighters arrived to find flames coming from both windows of an upstairs bedroom at the two-story home. They extinguished the fire, but the upstairs suffered fire, smoke and water damage and the rest of the home suffered significant water damage, according to Rochester Fire Department.

For now the family is staying with their mother's brother in town.

Presa said he understands that knowing where to turn for help can be difficult for immigrants.

“I’m an immigrant too,” he said. “My parents didn’t know where to look for things and resources.”

Presa said he’s also working with business partners, including grocery stores, to help the family with immediate day-to-day needs and food.

“We have to use the resources we have to help other people,” he said.

Presa added he hopes the community's generosity will be something that will stick with the two teens.

“To be able to show that there’s always hope in life, they’re always going to have that with them,” he said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.