Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, August 16

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Man sentenced to 9 years for sexually assaulting 7-year-old in Rochester around 2012

Reymundo Gonzalez, 61, of Eagle Pass, Texas, sexually assaulted a girl multiple times while living in Rochester. When the girl did not listen to his demands, he would beat her, sometimes with a belt.

Reymundo Gonzalez
Reymundo Gonzalez.
Contributed / Olmsted County Sheriff's Office
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Today at 3:49 PM

ROCHESTER — A Texas man was sentenced to 108 months in prison on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, in Olmsted County District Court for sexually assaulting a girl in Rochester around 2012.

Reymundo Gonzalez, 61, appeared before District Judge Lisa Hayne who ordered him to register as a predatory offender and pay $6,8000 in restitution. Hayne also ordered he be under supervised release for 10 years following his release from prison.

Gonzalez was convicted of felony second-degree criminal sexual conduct by a jury in June.

Learn more

According to the criminal complaint:

One of the girl's family members reported to a Texas police department in September 2018 that the girl had disclosed that Gonzalez had abused her, both sexually and physically, while the two lived in Rochester around 2012. The girl would have been around 7 at the time of the assaults.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gonzalez would hit the girl, sometimes with a belt, if she fought against him sexually assaulting her.

Prior to one assault, he threatened to kill the girl's family if she ever told anyone about the assaults.

A warrant was issued for his arrest in February 2021 and Gonzalez was arrested in June 2022.

Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
RPD - ARREST REPORT.png
Local
Juveniles charged with possessing guns following brief standoff in Rochester
1h ago
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Nashville Coop
Members Only
Business
Rochester's Nashville Coop to close in September
3h ago
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Graham Park Grandstand
Local
Future of Graham Park grandstand remains in the works
3h ago
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Football Season
Community
Photos: Slice of Life August 2023
2h ago
 · 
By  Daniel Jacobi II
American Dollars in Focus
Minnesota
4 questions about the one-time rebate checks, who gets them and how much
4h ago
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Mayo Clinic
Members Only
Health
Mayo Clinic to start billing patients for some online messages with their doctors
5h ago
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
20230721_170013.jpg
Members Only
Business
Our Paladar, Rochester's newest restaurant, will start cooking on Thursday
6h ago
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger