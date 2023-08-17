Rochester man given 20 days in jail for possessing child sex abuse material

ROCHESTER — A 21-year-old Rochester man was sentenced to 20 days in jail and five years of probation Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, in Olmsted County District Court for possessing child sexual abuse material

Jacob Andrew Hruby pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of pornographic work of a minor under 13 years old as part of a plea deal that dismissed eight other similar charges.

Police found more than 300 files of suspected CSAM of children as young as infants on Hruby's electronic devices.

Learn more

District Judge Christina Stevens ordered Hruby to report to the Olmsted County Jail on Sept. 18, 2023. He will be able to serve his sentence on work release. Stevens also ordered Hruby to report for 25 days in jail starting on Dec. 31, 2023, though probation may submit a request to suspend that sentence if he is successfully compiling with probation.

Hruby will be on supervised probation for five years following his release from jail. He was ordered to register as a predatory offender and successfully complete a sex offender program. He is also barred from using the internet with approval or having any contact with minors or vulnerable adults.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the criminal complaint:

The Rochester Police Department received a cyber tip in January 2022 that three videos of CSAM had been uploaded to google accounts. The IP address associated with those accounts belongs to Hruby's address.

An April 2022 search warrant of Hruby's residence produced a cell phone, jump drive, memory stick and a laptop. An electronic extraction of those devices found 360 files of suspected CSAM, eight of which were identified children, according to the National Center for Missing and Endangered Children.

The estimated ages of the children in the files he was charged for range from infant to 11.

Hruby told police that he must have got the material on Telegram, a messaging app that allows users to create private and public groups.