Plainview city council says 'sit' on dog park for now

PLAINVIEW — With a projected price over $93,000 and a plethora of complaints from residents concerning its proposed location, the Plainview City Council asked the city's park board to find a different solution for a dog park in town.

"We got a lot of public pushback on the preferred site," said City Administrator David Todd. "We don't have too many other options."

Todd said the city is trying to limit its options to land the city already owns, has parking and road access.

However, the suggested site next to the city pool and near the athletic fields at Eckstein Park drew criticism from neighbors about everything from a loss of parking spaces at the pool to noise and odor nuisance concerns.

"It was kind of the NIMBY response," Todd said, referring to the acronym "not in my back yard."

Former Plainview-Elgin-Millville student Lucy Loyo, who was president of the school's National Honor Society chapter in 2019-2020, raised nearly $10,000 for the dog park in her senior year, but that money is still being held for the project while the city finds an affordable option that residents will back.

Beau Hebert, chairman of the Plainview Park Board, said finding a location that met the city's criteria of adequate setbacks, parking and access — and that is on land owned by the city — is how they narrowed down a recommendation to the Eckstein Park location. Now, he said, the park board is going back to the drawing board.

"We’re kind of back to square one on this, and it’ll probably take another couple of years," Hebert said.

With the ball back in the park board's court, Hebert said the next step is to look at options along the edge of the city where the city might be able to acquire some land. One such option was explored, but the landowner did not want to sell to the city.

Another option that was turned down was a piece of property owned by the school district. Since the school district leases the land near Eckstein Park that was in the proposal, the city offered to simply swap ownership. But district's land is used for FFA classes, so the school district said no.

Todd said Plainview residents made getting a dog park a high priority in a survey.

Hebert said he's not sure where that next option will come from.

"It’s been kind of a frustrating project," Hebert said. "It’s a high-priority item. We’d like to have lots of amenities in Plainview, but we need to find things the city can afford."