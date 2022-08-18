Plainview-Elgin-Millville makes breakfast free to all first-graders

PLAINVIEW — Breakfast will be on the house starting this year for first-grade students in the three communities making up the Plainview-Elgin-Millville School District.

It will cost roughly $30,000 for the first year, but the district plans to make the change permanent and even may expand it to other grades down the road.

"We just think that's a real good investment in terms of how we can help students learn and be healthy and happy and successful," P-E-M Superintendent Darrin Strosahl said.

Strosahl said one factor in the decision was that the district's food service fund was in a "good strong position." Since there are restrictions on how those funds can be spent, the district decided to use it to help pay for the first-grade breakfasts.

This fall will be the first time Minnesota families have had to pay for school meals since the pandemic began.

During the pandemic, kindergarten and first grade students at P-E-M started having breakfast in their classrooms. The district kept that routine even once the strains of the pandemic lessened.

The meal was already free for kindergarten students.

The district charges $2.15 for breakfast. The state requires 165 days of classes, so the cost of breakfast for a child throughout the school year would be just over $350.

Pre-K through Third Grade Principal Jon Wright emphasized the importance of students having a healthy breakfast.

"I have three questions that I ask them all the time," Wright said. "What time did you go to bed last night? What time did you wake up this morning? And then, did you eat breakfast?"

Even with the return of paid meals, families meeting the qualifications can apply for free or reduced priced meals. According to the Minnesota Department of Health, a little more than 22% of the P-E-M student population qualifies for free or reduced lunch. That equates to 324 of the district's 1,463 students.

Not long after the school board approved the decision for Plainview-Elgin-Millville, Gov. Tim Walz announced the expansion of free meals to 90,000 additional students based on their enrollment in various programs.

"I know that accessibility of school meals is top of mind for thousands of families and students preparing for school in the fall,” Walz said in a statement. “This project means fewer children will go hungry at school next year, and we know that’s the number one way we can help students succeed.”