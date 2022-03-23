Plainview-Elgin-Millville narrows list of superintendent candidates to two
The board will have another round of interviews with the final two candidates at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 29.
PLAINVIEW — Plainview-Elgin-Millville Public Schools has narrowed its list of candidates for superintendent to two.
They include:
- Darrin Strosahl, vice president of academic affairs and chief operating officer, Northwest Technical College, Bemidji, Minnesota
- Benjamin Bernard, principal of St. Charles Jr/Sr High School, St. Charles, Minnesota
The school board made its selection after interviewing six candidates Monday and Tuesday.
The board will have another round of interviews with the finalists at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 29. They will be held in the PK-3 Elementary School Media Center, 500 West Broadway in Plainview. The interviews are open to the public.
