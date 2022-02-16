SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Plainview-Elgin-Millville Public Schools superintendent to retire

Bill Ihrke has worked in the school district in various roles for the past 25 years.

Bill Ihrke.png
Bill Ihrke, superintendent of Plainview-Elgin-Millville Community Schools
Contributed / Plainview-Elgin-Millville Community Schools
By Jordan Shearer
February 16, 2022 02:11 PM
PLAINVIEW — Bill Ihrke, superintendent of Plainview-Elgin-Millville Public Schools, will retire at the end of the school year.

Ihrke has been with the school district for 25 years serving in a number of roles. He has been superintendent for six years.

The School Board has begun the search process for his replacement with the help of the Minnesota School Boards Association.

Later in February, the board plans to hear a review of the input MSBA gathered during a community Q&A session.

"We're still kind of in the preliminary stages of everything. We're just kind of waiting until the 24th of February when we hear from the community," board chairman Jake Thompson said.

The district is accepting applications through March 6. Board members hope to have a list of finalists by March 15, followed by initial interviews with the candidates by March 21. If everything goes as planned, they hope to be able to make a selection by April.

Prior to serving as superintendent, Ihrke was principal of the PEM High School for 11 years. Before that, he was a teacher and a coach for the high school.

Located northeast of Rochester, the PEM district has about 1,500 students.

