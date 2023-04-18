99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Plainview-Elgin-Millville students win statewide anti-vaping video contest

They called their entry "It's Time to Rap Up Vaping."

Escape the Vape Video Challenge
Plainview-Elgin-Millville students, from left, Ryan Gostonczik, 17, a senior, William Ryan, 17, a junior, and Cameron Bluhm, 18, also a senior, are finalists for the "Escape the Vape Video Challenge," a PSA video challenge coordinated by ACET, Inc. in partnership with the Minnesota of Department of Health. The three are pictured Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at Plainview-Elgin-Millville High School in Plainview.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
Today at 2:43 PM

PLAINVIEW — Three students from Plainview-Elgin-Millville High School have won the statewide video contest dubbed "Escape the Vape."

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, students from more than 50 schools competed in the contest.

“The harm caused by e-cigarettes and vapes is often underestimated," Minnesota Health Commissioner Brooke Cunningham said. "Hearing about those harms from other students can help raise awareness and provide support for healthy choices.”

The winning video was created by PEM senior Ryan Gostonczik, junior William Ryan, and senior Cameron Bluhm. The students were named finalists in March. Their video comprised Ryan rapping in the school's hallway before cutting to the students talking about vaping statistics in a cemetery. They called their entry "It's Time to Rap Up Vaping."

As the winning group, the PEM students will receive $500, as well as $500 to give to their school. When they were named finalists, the students said they wanted to give the school-portion of the winnings to the high school's one-act play.

Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
Jordan Shearer covers K-12 education for the Post Bulletin. A Rochester native, he graduated from Bemidji State University in 2013 before heading out to write for a small newsroom in the boonies of western Nebraska. Bringing things full circle, he returned to Rochester in 2020 just shy of a decade after leaving. Readers can reach Jordan at 507-285-7710 or jshearer@postbulletin.com.
