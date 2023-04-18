Plainview-Elgin-Millville students win statewide anti-vaping video contest

PLAINVIEW — Three students from Plainview-Elgin-Millville High School have won the statewide video contest dubbed "Escape the Vape."

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, students from more than 50 schools competed in the contest.

“The harm caused by e-cigarettes and vapes is often underestimated," Minnesota Health Commissioner Brooke Cunningham said. "Hearing about those harms from other students can help raise awareness and provide support for healthy choices.”

The winning video was created by PEM senior Ryan Gostonczik, junior William Ryan, and senior Cameron Bluhm. The students were named finalists in March. Their video comprised Ryan rapping in the school's hallway before cutting to the students talking about vaping statistics in a cemetery. They called their entry "It's Time to Rap Up Vaping."

As the winning group, the PEM students will receive $500, as well as $500 to give to their school. When they were named finalists, the students said they wanted to give the school-portion of the winnings to the high school's one-act play.