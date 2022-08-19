Get 6 Months for Just $2 Limited time offer. SUBSCRIBE
Read Today's Paper Friday, August 19

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Plainview man given probation for burglarizing brother's Rochester home

If Zachary Koetz, 24, of Plainview, successfully completes his five years of probation, his felony theft conviction will be reduced to a misdemeanor.

Zachary Koetz
Zachary Koetz
Contributed / Olmsted County Sheriff's Office
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
August 19, 2022 08:34 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — Zachary Koetz, 24, of Plainview, was sentenced to five years of probation Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Olmsted County District Court for the theft of several items from his brother's Rochester home.

District Judge Pamela King gave Koetz a stay of imposition on a felony theft charge Koetz pleaded guilty to in June.

Also Read
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Today's Headlines: What'll you have, Rochester? Is this a bar town or brewery town?
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
August 19, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
IMG_3626.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Rochester’s Pure Rock Studios prepares student musicians with performances at Thursdays Downtown
Live performance is an integral part of the class, said Drew Medin, the studio manager and instructor.
August 18, 2022 08:30 PM
 · 
By  John Molseed

A stay of imposition means that while the court records a guilty plea, if the defendant successfully completes their probation, the conviction is reduced to a misdemeanor.

As part of his plea deal, a felony first-degree burglary charge was dismissed.

Koetz was charged for stealing multiple firearms and an Xbox from his brother's home.

ADVERTISEMENT

When law enforcement found Koetz shortly after the burglary, he initially fled on foot but was apprehended by officers, Rochester Police Capt. Case Moilanen told the Post Bulletin in May.

Related Topics: OLMSTED COUNTY DISTRICT COURTPUBLIC SAFETYCRIME AND COURTSROCHESTERPLAINVIEW-ELGIN-MILLVILLE
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Little Thistle
Business
What'll you have, Rochester? Is this a bar town or brewery town?
With many changes to the city's drinking scene over the last five years, the question to ponder is whether Rochester is now a brewery town or still a bar town. What do you think? Answer our poll in the story.
August 19, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
Campus News graphic logo
Local
Campus News: Spring 2022 Student Athlete Academic Honors, President's and Dean's lists and graduates
Student Athlete Academic Honors
August 19, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Thursday Downtown, July 21, 2022
Local
Thursdays Downtown shutting down early
The remainder of Thursdays Downtown was canceled due to potential severe weather coming through Rochester this evening.
August 18, 2022 06:27 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
071421-channel-one-0508.jpg
Local
Olmsted County throwing in $90,000 to fill Channel One shelves
Channel One is receiving $90,000 from federal COVID response funds received by the county to address increased need amid rising food prices and shortages.
August 18, 2022 05:49 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen