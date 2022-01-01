SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Plainview man hurt in New Year's Eve crash

The man drove off U.S. Highway 63, according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

Crash report police lights
stock photo
By Post Bulletin staff reports
January 01, 2022 02:39 PM
Share

A Plainview man was hurt when he drove off the roadway on U.S. Highway 63 north of Rochester New Year’s Eve.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Thomas Arthur Burton Jr., 61, suffered non-life threatening injuries after he drove off the highway at West River Road shortly after 2 p.m.

According to the crash report, Burton was heading east on Highway 63 in a 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan on a wet roadway.

He was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys Campus.

Deputies from the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash along with the Minnesota State Patrol, Pine Island Fire Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service.

Related Topics: PLAINVIEW-ELGIN-MILLVILLEMINNESOTA STATE PATROLPUBLIC SAFETYACCIDENTSPINE ISLAND
What to read next
Rochester Public Transit
Local
Rochester buses again plan to provide warmth Thursday
Program allows people to seek shelter in city buses without paying fares.
January 05, 2022 04:42 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
high school boundaries.jpg
Local
Rochester high schoolers will be able to remain at their existing schools, despite upcoming boundary changes
Students who are in the fifth- and eighth-grades also should be able to remain in their existing schools, despite the boundary changes.
January 05, 2022 04:12 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Police lights crash report
Local
Kenyon man injured in single vehicle crash in Goodhue County
A 2020 Buick Encore was southbound on Highway 56 when it went off the road to the west, vaulted a driveway and rolled.
January 05, 2022 12:02 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Fatal Crash graphic
Local
Canton man killed in crash with semi Tuesday
Leon Ernest Simpson, 63, died following the Jan. 4, 2022, crash.
January 05, 2022 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts