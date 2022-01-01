Plainview man hurt in New Year's Eve crash
The man drove off U.S. Highway 63, according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report.
A Plainview man was hurt when he drove off the roadway on U.S. Highway 63 north of Rochester New Year’s Eve.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Thomas Arthur Burton Jr., 61, suffered non-life threatening injuries after he drove off the highway at West River Road shortly after 2 p.m.
According to the crash report, Burton was heading east on Highway 63 in a 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan on a wet roadway.
He was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys Campus.
Deputies from the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash along with the Minnesota State Patrol, Pine Island Fire Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service.
