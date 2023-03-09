99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, March 9

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Plainview man sentenced to 30 days in jail for stealing from father

Zachary Chad Koetz, 24, of Rochester, faced new felony theft charges in Wabasha County a day after being sentenced on a felony theft charge in Olmsted County.

Zachary Koetz
Zachary Koetz.
Contributed / Olmsted County Sheriff's Office
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
March 09, 2023 10:22 AM

WABASHA — A 24-year-old Plainview man was sentenced to 30 days in jail and five years of supervised probation during a February 2023 hearing in Wabasha County District Court.

Zachary Chad Koetz was initially charged with several felonies for stealing from his father a day after being convicted of stealing from his brother.

Koetz pleaded guilty to four counts of felony theft as part of a plea deal that dismissed three additional felony charges of theft.

Also Read

Koetz was sentenced to five years of probation in August 2022, for his Olmsted County case following a plea deal where he pleaded guilty to a felony theft charge and felony first-degree burglary charge was dismissed. He was charged in that case for stealing multiple firearms and an Xbox from his brother's home .

According to the Wabasha County criminal complaint:

ADVERTISEMENT

Koetz stole six firearms and an Artic Cat ZR 600 snowmobile from his father's home. Koetz was living with his father in Plainview at the time.

Koetz father alerted the Wabasha County Sheriff's Office to the thefts May 6, 2022, and an investigator with the Sheriff's Office was made aware of Koetz's connection to the burglary of his brother's home May 18, 2022, by the Rochester Police Department.

Koetz told law enforcement he had sold the firearms in different cities around southeastern Minnesota, two of which were sold to "drug dealers."

Koetz's girlfriend told an investigator that the snowmobile had been sold on Facebook Marketplace.

A warrant for his arrest was issued because Koetz left a drug treatment facility against staff recommendations and law enforcement and prosecutors were worried he would not appear for court appearances.

Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
School Closings.png
Weather
Weather-related closings and announcements for Thursday, March 9, 2023
March 09, 2023 11:23 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Nicole Andrews
Rochester in Color
'Most people in Rochester are only separated by six degrees'
March 09, 2023 08:16 AM
 · 
By  Andre Crockett
Rochester Student School Board
Local
Along program make Rochester Public Schools a case study in 'changed perspectives'
March 09, 2023 07:18 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Patricia McCallum Photographer taking pictures of her new husband Michael York outside Kensington Register Office
Exclusive
Rochester Magazine
Michael York: 'I have not lost anything. In fact, I think I’ve gained'
March 09, 2023 06:51 AM
 · 
By  Steve Lange
Austin, Stewartville Section 1AAA Championship girls basketball
Prep
Stewartville girls basketball having special, spectacular season under head coach Liffrig
March 09, 2023 06:51 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Survivor 44
Arts and Entertainment
Rochester native Sarah Wade competes on the second week of 'Survivor'
March 08, 2023 09:15 PM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
Two Dorky Magnets
Arts and Entertainment
Photos: 'Survivor' boasts 3 Minnesotans in season 44
March 08, 2023 08:13 PM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell