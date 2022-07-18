Plainview woman killed in motorcycle crash Saturday
The woman, Rebecca Kahn, 40, was a passenger on a motorcycle that swerved to miss a deer in the roadway.
We are part of The Trust Project.
HYDE PARK TOWNSHIP, Minn. — A Plainview woman was killed following a motorcycle crash Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Hyde Park Township, according to the Wabasha County Sheriff's Office.
According to the sheriff's office, a motorcycle driven by Brock Kahn, 44, of Plainview, was traveling on 350th Avenue west of Millville, Minnesota, when it swerved to miss a deer. His passenger, Rebecca Kahn, 40, also of Plainview, was treated for injuries but was pronounced dead at the scene. Brock Kahn was transported by Elgin Ambulance to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys for minor injuries.
Exclusive
From the Regency era to house dresses, Antinea Ascione's style focuses on feeling comfort with some class.
Exclusive
From a Green Stamps guitar to the Hall of Fame, Kochie has promoted his love for this American music artform.
Zumbro Falls First Responders and Fire Department, Mayo One and the Minnesota State Patrol also assisted during the incident.
CHATFIELD, Minn. - More than 1,000 customers were without power Monday, July 18, morning for about an hour around Chatfield.
First responders had to cross a river and walk through thick vegetation to get to the woman.
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
Bear Creek, Mayowood and Essex Park trails are benefiting from new plantings in the reforestation effort.