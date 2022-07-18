Plainview woman killed in motorcycle crash Saturday

HYDE PARK TOWNSHIP, Minn. — A Plainview woman was killed following a motorcycle crash Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Hyde Park Township, according to the Wabasha County Sheriff's Office.

According to the sheriff's office, a motorcycle driven by Brock Kahn, 44, of Plainview, was traveling on 350th Avenue west of Millville, Minnesota, when it swerved to miss a deer. His passenger, Rebecca Kahn, 40, also of Plainview, was treated for injuries but was pronounced dead at the scene. Brock Kahn was transported by Elgin Ambulance to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys for minor injuries.

Zumbro Falls First Responders and Fire Department, Mayo One and the Minnesota State Patrol also assisted during the incident.