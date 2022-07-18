SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
News | Local
Plainview woman killed in motorcycle crash Saturday

The woman, Rebecca Kahn, 40, was a passenger on a motorcycle that swerved to miss a deer in the roadway.

Fatal crash police lights
stock photo
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
July 18, 2022 09:09 AM
HYDE PARK TOWNSHIP, Minn. — A Plainview woman was killed following a motorcycle crash Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Hyde Park Township, according to the Wabasha County Sheriff's Office.

According to the sheriff's office, a motorcycle driven by Brock Kahn, 44, of Plainview, was traveling on 350th Avenue west of Millville, Minnesota, when it swerved to miss a deer. His passenger, Rebecca Kahn, 40, also of Plainview, was treated for injuries but was pronounced dead at the scene. Brock Kahn was transported by Elgin Ambulance to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys for minor injuries.

Zumbro Falls First Responders and Fire Department, Mayo One and the Minnesota State Patrol also assisted during the incident.

Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
