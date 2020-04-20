On Saturday, April 18, Vera Schwantz celebrated her 108th birthday at Green Prairie Rehabilitation and Assisted Living Campus in Plainview.
Due to current visitor limitations at the facility, rather than the traditional party that was planned, Vera’s friends and family hosted a drive by birthday parade and held signs outside the building, while staff presented Vera with a cake. A full celebration of her special occasion is being planned for a later date.
Born in 1912, Vera was married to Lester Schwantz, on June 10, 1943 and has two children, five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Vera devoted her early years to teaching. She retired in 1977 and enjoys hobbies such as playing cards, travelling, baking/cooking and bible study. Vera’s advice for living a long life includes attending church services and helping your neighbor.
Vera has received many well wishes via Facebook and phone calls. If anyone would like to send cards to commemorate her milestone, they can be mailed to Green Prairie Rehabilitation Center, Attn: Birthday Greetings, 800 2nd Ave NW Plainview, MN 55964.