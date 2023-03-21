Planned $500,000 purchase makes way for shelter for families facing homelessness

ROCHESTER — Plans to purchase a former group home to create transitional housing for families struggling with homelessness are moving forward.

The Olmsted County Housing and Redevelopment Authority unanimously approved a planned $500,000 purchase of the property at 1621 10th St. SE.

The decision was announced with little comment following a 45-minute to discuss the purchase and the potential future purchase of a second property, which is being rented as transitional housing for individuals .

Dunn said no decision was made on the second property.

The approved purchase involves a former REM River Bluffs property with 19 potential bedrooms. The building was vacated last year and went on the market earlier this year.

Olmsted County Housing Director Dave Dunn said the purchase will provide potential space for temporary housing for up to 10 families at a time.

Dunn said funds for purchasing the property are likely to come from HRA tax-levy reserves, and county staff hopes to use state homeless prevention funding to operate the proposed shelter with a yet-to-be-named partner.

Dunn said a request for a potential operator will be considered at a later date, but the plan calls for reaching an agreement similar to the one the county has with Catholic Charities of Southern Minnesota, which operates the county’s shelter options for individuals facing homelessness.

The proposed family shelter is expected to address needs highlighted in recent shelter recommendations from county and Rochester city staff, which pointed out the only current family shelter in Rochester is operated by Family Promise, a nonprofit with the potential to house three families.

Erin Sinnwell, Family Promise’s executive director, said the organization had 27 families on its waiting list last week,

Dunn said he hopes a program will be developed to make sure families housed at the site quickly transition into more reliable housing.

“We are trying to figure out what that perfect model is,” he said during a February meeting.

If the sale closes in April, Dunn predicted an operating agreement and required recommendations could be finalized during the summer, with the plan to open the shelter in the fall.

