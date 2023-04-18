Planned Soldiers Field Park trail connection survives challenge

ROCHESTER — Plans for a trail connection along the west side of the Soldiers Field Golf Course received limited support Monday.

Three Rochester City Council members – Shaun Palmer, Mark Bransford and Norman Wahl – requested the trail be pulled from a $20.1 million plan for Soldier Field Park upgrades.

“For me, not having that trail is not going to hurt anyone,” Palmer said, pointing out he supports the rest of the plan which includes the creation of an aquatics center, a riverwalk to connect the northern park entrance to the river along the east side of the park and a variety of new amenities north of the golf course.

While the council unanimously approved moving forward with the overall park updates, Palmer said his key concern with the trail proposal revolves around the potential $500,000 price tag, which is expected to be split between state funds and local dedicated park funds.

The estimated $500,000 price would include installing a bridge along a portion of the river’s western edge in order to bypass properties and a utility pole where the city doesn’t own land immediately adjacent to the river.

ADVERTISEMENT

A map outlines planned Soldiers Field Park improvements that are expected to be completed by Memorial Day 2024. Contributed / City of Rochester

Bransford, who represents the ward that includes the proposed trail, said he supports the majority of the park plan but questions the proposed trail expense.

“If we had a simpler, more straight-forward trail that could be created, if we could get that telephone pole moved and we could negotiate a simpler trail, I would be OK with that,” he said.

Council member Kelly Rae Kirkpatrick agreed that the $500,000 proposal is not ideal, citing a preference to work out a deal with two property owners along the proposed trail to convert an existing flood-control easement into a trail easement.

“I want neighbors and staff to work together and really focus on an option that will convert this flood easement to a trail easement, allowing for the simplest, most ecological design to take place,” she said.

Rochester Park and Forestry Division Head Mike Nigbur said he has already reached out to the two property owners but held off on trying to get an agreement until he knew what the council would approve.

“We can do it either way, but I think there are benefits to both of us to look at the other option,” he said of the proposed easement acquisition.

Nigbur said bridging the flood-control area would require added review by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Army Corps of engineers before the work could be done.

Park neighbor Ian Jarman said the proposed easement option puts his neighbors in an uncomfortable position.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ian Jarman speaks to oppose the trail connection along the western edge of Soldiers Field Golf Course during the open comment portion of a city council meeting on Monday, April 17, 2023, at the city-county Government Center in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

“In short, property owners face a simple choice: they can either sell easement access rights across their private property, or parks and rec will build the 160-foot bridge right behind their backyard,” he said during Monday’s public comment period.

While Jarman was accompanied by other neighbors along Memorial Parkway who opposed the trail behind their homes, he was outnumbered at the podium by the seven residents who spoke to support the trail connection.

“(It’s) a short and impactful trail connection that’s been a known need for more than a decade,” We Bike Rochester Board Member Erik Noonan said during public comments ahead of the council’s 90-minute discussion of the park upgrades.

He said the approximately 300 signatures on a petition supporting the trail connection represent families seeking to avoid city streets while walking or biking with young children, people who would use the trail to commute to work and downtown activities and others who have had near misses with cars while biking on Memorial Parkway, where the current trail ends.

Council member Molly Dennis agreed with the need, saying she considers the trail connection a key part of what the city can do for the larger community.

“Our job is to keep people safe,” she said.

Nigbur said the council approval of starting the bidding process allows the overall Soldiers Field Park project to stay on schedule with the hopes of having the new aquatics center opened for the 2024 swim season, but it doesn’t set the final course for the trail.

“We can proceed with authorization of the entire package and still proceed with the easement concept,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The design document presented to the council Monday shows the trail using the proposed easement option along the river edge, which would require property owners’ approval.

Council member Patrick Keane said he believes the staff, in conjunction with expert consultants, will be able to work out the best possible solution.

“It appears we can’t keep everyone happy,” he said, but pointed out breaking apart a plan created with a variety of community input through surveys, public meetings and other community engagement could cause “decision paralysis” and stall efforts.

With the council support, Nigbur said staff will start the process for purchasing materials and seeking contractors to begin the preliminary work on the aquatics center as the city waits for final state approvals to begin the work.

He said work on the trail connection isn’t expected to start until the fall.