Planned trail connection draws neighborhood concerns

ROCHESTER — Neighbors west of Soldiers Field Golf Course are voicing concern about a planned trail connection being designed behind their homes.

“This is a very sub-ultimate plan and a very expensive one,” Memorial Parkway resident Ian Jarman said.

As one of 15 property owners with backyards adjacent to the golf course, Jarman said the trail’s estimated $500,000 price tag is the primary concern, followed by safety for trail users.

The planned trail is part of an estimated $20.1 million in renovations related to the next phase of implementing the Soldiers Field Master Plan , which include creating an aquatics park, adding and upgrading play areas and installing other park amenities north of the golf course.

While the trail connection has been discussed in Park Board and Rochester City Council meetings, Jarman said it hasn't gotten as much attention as the aquatics plan and status of the golf course.

Park Board member Angie Gupta, who represents the ward that includes the proposed trail, said she's heard the neighbors' concerns but has also heard more support from the trail connection from throughout the Historic Southwest Neighborhood.

Cost concerns

Neighbors say a key concern about the trail is the cost, which could require building an overhang along the west side of the Zumbro River, where the city lacks property needed to construct the planned 10- to 12-foot-wide trail.

“The park doesn’t own that land, so it’s building a bridge around a telephone pole,” Jarman said.

Mike Nigbur, the city’s parks and forestry division head, said the new construction is one option.

“There are two alternatives for the trail location,” he said of a pinch point where one resident’s private property nearly abuts the river and a utility pole sits in a utility easement, blocking a potential trail.

Ian Jarman speaks about an area near where he lives along the South Fork of the Zumbro River across from the Soldiers Field Golf Course on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, where the city is planning a bike path between the golf course and 12th Street Southwest. The utility pole sits at a pinch point between private property and the Zumbro River. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

He said the city could consider building a cantilevered bridge over the river, but it could also seek to use an existing flood-control maintenance easement for construction of the trail, which would require the property owner’s approval.

As for the utility pole, Nigbur said recent discussions could spur changes in the area potentially clearing the path for a less-expensive option.

“If we can find a more reasonable cost solution, that would be the goal for everybody, including the state,” he said, pointing out that other aspects of the trail plan are similar to trails that follow waterways throughout the city.

“It’s not unique in Rochester. We have trails in backyards like this along rivers all over town," Nigbur said.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has offered a grant of up to $250,000 for the trail construction, depending on the cost. The city will be required to fund at least 25% of the project with non-state funds.

The city has committed up to $7 million in park referendum funds for the Soldier’s Field upgrades. A $5 million federal grant and $10 million in state Destination Medical Center funds have also been secured based on the overall project.

Safest route?

Jarman and other neighbors also point to safety concerns with the proposal, which has yet to be fully designed.

Preliminary concepts show the trail making a 90-degree turn around Colleen Timimi’s home at the end of Memorial Parkway, which neighbors cite as a potential hazard, since it would create a blind turn.

“Obviously, people want to use the trails and most people deem those safer than biking, running and walking on a street, but with a 90-degree turn like that, I worry about safety,” Timimi said.

A slide from a Jan. 23, 2023, Rochester City Council study session shows the concept from a trail connection in the west side of Soldier's Field Golf Course. City of Rochester

She said Community Development planning staff has told her the trail could be constructed 18 inches from her property line, which she measures as allowing only 8 feet for the trail, unless the nearby tee is moved.

A report from River Falls, Wisconsin-based Gill Design Golf Course Architects acknowledges the potential for conflict, but points to remedies that could include a “slightly shorter” fifth hole on the golf course and adding a protective fencing along the trail.

“The addition of decorative barrier (or) protective fencing in this area does not alter the play of the hole,” the report states. “It will remain a dramatic tee shot over the river.”

Jarman said the changes are unnecessary, since the current bike route, which uses Memorial Parkway and Seventh Avenue Southwest to connect existing trails, is extensively used.

“There is no evidence that we have seen regarding issues of safety,” he said.

Park Board member Marty Cormack disagrees, pointing to the divided intersection that connects Memorial Parkway to Seventh Avenue, causing the need to cross paths with traffic more than once if headed toward Apache Mall from the park.

“It is among the trickiest intersections in Rochester, especially if you are headed west and south,” said Cormack, who is a We Bike Rochester board member.

Memorial Parkway resident Marian Dyck said she believes a two-way bike path on the southern side of the divided street could address safety concerns, and Jarman pointed to the alternative for pedestrians to use nearby 11th Street Southwest, if they prefer a street with sidewalks.

Cormack, however, said he doesn’t believe paint or alternate routes would increase the safety over having a dedicated pedestrian and bike trail.

“In my opinion they have been overemphasizing the dangers of golf balls and trail turns, which can be mitigated by proper design and fencing or netting, when speeding 4,000-pound vehicles on Memorial and Seventh are many orders of magnitude more dangerous for people walking, riding or rolling,” he added.

Council decision ahead

It remains to be seen whether the trail will remain part of the project.

Nigbur plans to update the Rochester City Council during its 7 p.m. April 17 meeting, at which point he expects to ask for permission to start the process of securing contractors and supplies.

At least three council members — Mark Bransford, Shaun Palmer and Norman Wahl — have questioned whether the trail should be part of the process.

“The trail itself doesn't belong in the Soldiers Field Master Plan,” said Bansford, who represents the ward that includes the Memorial Parkway neighborhood.

He said he’d prefer it to be considered in relation to the overall city trail system, with other connections being more crucial.

Palmer, an avid runner, said he’s routinely used the Memorial Parkway route and doesn’t see a need for a change.

“I just don’t think it’s a good trail,” he said, adding that he believes there isn’t enough support on the council to make the trail connection happen.