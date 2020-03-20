Rochester is modifying its public hearing process to abide by social distancing recommendations to minimize the transmission of COVID-19.
The city’s Planning and Zoning Commission has canceled its remaining March meeting but is scheduled to resume meeting on April 8.
New requirements, however, will limit the number of people in attendance at the meeting, according to a statement from the city’s Community Development Department.
The meeting room will be arranged to maintain at least six feet of space between commissioners, city staff and other attendees.
Planners expect to limit applications for each meeting in an effort to adhere to spacing and occupancy limits.
The Community Development Department is also encouraging people to skip attending the April meetings and watch them live on the city’s website.
“We will continue to revisit these protocols as public health recommendations are revised,” Sarah Oslund, the department’s communications and engagement coordinator, said in a statement Thursday.
Additionally, the in-person public hearing process is temporarily being replaced with a written public comment period. Anyone wishing to submit a public comment can do so in writing to the Community Development Department. Public comments will be included in information provided to commission and City Council members.
Written comments must be submitted by 10 a.m. on the Tuesday prior to a commission meeting. Comments can be sent by email to communitydevelopment@rochestermn.gov or by mail to the Community Development Department, 4100 West River Parkway NW, Rochester, MN 55901.
The city’s Zoning Board of Appeals isn’t expected to meet again until May 6.
Depending on the duration of the coronavirus pandemic, public comment for the May 6 board meeting might be required to be in writting. The decision is expected prior to the May meeting, with potential guidelines similar to those for the Planning and Zoning Commission.
Similar precautions are being taken for the Rochester City Council meetings on April 6 and April 20. The city previously stated those meetings will be limited to topics required to continue government operations and issues required by law.