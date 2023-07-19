Plans for $35 million Rochester parks and forestry facility celebrated

ROCHESTER — Sen. Carla Nelson said the Rochester Parks and Forestry Operations Center played a role in launching her political career.

“My very first encounter with any type of government official was right in this building,” the Rochester Republican said, recalling a meeting with a former parks superintendent at the site between Mayo Field and the Zumbro River.

That involvement with park issues led to residents asking her to run for office more than 20 years ago.

This year, Nelson was among the Minnesota lawmakers that approved $14 million in state funds to help Rochester replace the building that was constructed in 1962 and 1967.

On Wednesday, city representatives gathered with local state lawmakers to acknowledge the funding, along with other legislation that will have a local impact.

Rep. Tina Liebling said the parks and forestry center update was needed.

“Anyone who has been in this building understands it needs to go,” the Rochester DFLer said of the site that offers cramped employee space and limited secure vehicle storage. “We can do better.”

Rep. Duane Quam, R-Byron, and Rep. Kim Hicks, DFL-Rochester, also attended the Wednesday event.

Sen. Carla Nelson, R-Rochester, speaks Wednesday, July 19, 2023, during a gathering at the Rochester Parks and Forestry Operations Center to acknowledge state funding to support the creation of a new facility. Randy Petersen/Post Bulletin

Rochester had asked for $17.5 million to cover half of the anticipated cost of the new facility, and Rochester Facilities and Property Manager Scot Ramsey said the reduced state support isn’t likely to lead to scaling back the project.

“It still is a $35 million project,” he said of estimates prior to design and construction bids.

Design is likely to start in October, with construction expected to start next summer and continue until June 2026.

The new center is expected to provide updates and accessible offices for parks and forestry staff, as well as improved equipment and vehicle storage needed to service the regional parks system.

To add efficiency to the project, the city hopes to build the proposed facility near its Public Works and Transit Operations Center, 4300 East River Road NE. The combined location will allow the departments to share some equipment storage, as well as maintenance equipment.

The Rochester City Council held a closed session on July 10 to discuss the possible purchase price for 6.6 acres directly east of the center. The vacant commercial lot, owned by Morris Memorials LLC, has an estimated market value of $578,800 for tax purposes, according to Olmsted County.

The move will also open the existing site on the east side of the Zumbo River for potential redevelopment.

In addition to the $14 million in state borrowing from the new center, lawmakers approved:

