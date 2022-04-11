Plans for Highway 14 safety improvements delayed awaiting decision on state funds for new overpass

ROCHESTER – A request to squash plans for temporary safety measures at the intersection of U.S. Highway 14 and Olmsted County Road 44 could stall changes at two other highway crossings.

Members of the Rochester-Olmsted Council of Governments requested cutting proposed intersection changes at the County Road 44 , since state lawmakers are considering a request for nearly $21.8 million to construct an overpass at the site.

“I think there's a pretty good chance that that money will be forthcoming,” Olmsted County Commissioner Jim Bier said, pointing out the funds are being discussed at the state Capitol.

He said temporary changes to the intersection at County Road 44 could create confusion for drivers and cause more congestion at the intersection with Rochester’s West Circle Drive.

The state’s plan calls for constructing a “modified J-turn” at County Road 44, which was formerly known as County Road 104. The change called for altering the flow of traffic between the county road and Highway 14.

Minnesota Department of Transportation Assistant District Engineer Greg Paulson, however, said the delay means revising the entire project, which includes plans to close the Highway 14 crossing at Seventh Street Northwest and make changes at the County Road 3 intersection on the eastern edge of Byron.

“We have to redo the plans to do that, because the quantities (of construction materials) are not set up to do that,” he said, adding that a delay could lead to seeking new funding sources for construction next year.

He said state transportation officials want to keep the project on schedule, if possible.

The discussion stemmed from an increase in anticipated costs related to the proposed safety improvements, which needed ROCOG approval, due to the use of dedicated federal funds. The estimated cost price of the three intersection changes has risen from $1.2 million to nearly $1.9 million due to increased material costs.

Additionally, the anticipated cost for new high-tension cable barriers along Highway 14, from U.S. Highway 52 to Byron, rose from $997,000 to nearly $2.5 million, largely due to increased steel costs

Federal and state transportation funds are expected to cover the costs of the changes.

Paulson said bids for the improvement project were expected to be sought next month, with work starting this year. It’s possible that plans could be revised and approved in time to seek bids in June, but the construction schedule would be uncertain.

The regional ROCOG board, which includes county commissioners, Rochester City Council members and representatives from area cities and townships, will revisit the issue during its April 27 meeting.

Kaye Bieniek, division administrator for Olmsted County Physical Development, said preliminary work continues on the planned overpass for County Road 44. If state funding is approved, she said construction of the proposed $40 million project could start in 2024.

She said that means delaying the state’s temporary changes creates a choice between immediate safety and limiting expenses.

“I kind of walk back and forth, because putting it in will be a waste of money, because we will take it right back out again, but if it saves a life – I don’t know,” she said, pointing out that a fatality could occur with or without the proposed changes.

Bier said he understands the balance in play.

“There’s no right answer,” he said, adding that if a fatality occurs at the intersection before changes are made “nobody’s going to feel worse than me, other than the family of the person who died.”