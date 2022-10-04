We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, October 4

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Plans for nearly $32 million in state DMC funds get council nod

Proposed spending plan for 2023 DMC funds includes advancing rapid transit project and funding for Soldiers Field renovations.

a79276df634f3c8616f92de975e22dda.jpg
An artist's depiction shows the potential for a bus rapid-transit system near the corner of Second Street and Sixth Avenue Southwest in Rochester.
Contributed image
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
October 04, 2022 01:12 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — An outline for nearly $32 million in state Destination Medical Center funds was approved shortly after Monday’s Rochester City Council meeting broke into the next day.

“DMC does not spend any of this money,” DMC Economic Development Agency Executive Director Patrick Seeb said. “DMC only authorizes the use of this money.”

Also Read
Folwell rowhome site.JPG
Local
Folwell neighborhood zoning change approved, again
Rochester City Council approves change to allow development of 12-unit rowhome project after court decision forced process to restart.
October 04, 2022 12:43 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
4 Your Children Website
Local
Rochester Public Schools fixes internet glitch that blocked school board candidates' website
As of Sunday, RPS said its web security vendor, Netskope, had reclassified the website as "education."
October 03, 2022 04:27 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer

He pointed out the proposed budget approved Monday sets up future discussions and continues projects that have already started, but all new spending will need to be approved by the city council along the way. .

The biggest expense planned for 2023 is $14.1 million – $9 million in regular state DMC funding and $5.1 million in DMC state transit aid – for work on the city’s planned rapid-transit system, which will include reconstruction of portions of Second Street Southwest, along with the creation of dedicated transit stops.

The city has applied for nearly $85 million in federal funding for the overall project, which is expected to cost approximately $137 million during a five-year period.

ADVERTISEMENT

The plan also includes up to $10 million for renovation work at Soldiers Field Park, which includes plans for a new aquatic center to replace the existing pool.

Seeb pointed out the state DMC Corp. board authorized the potential $10 million, knowing discussions continue related to an update of the Soldiers Field Park master plan, so final funding approval by the state board will be required when plans are finalized.

With that work continuing, Deputy City Administrator Cindy Steinhauser pointed out that many of the projects on the list have already undergone various levels of public review.

“Many of these are multi-year projects, so they are projects that appeared last year and the year before,” she said.

At the same time, Seeb and Steinhauser said newer projects will see added study and public engagement, which will help determine final project costs, with the spending plan defining parameters.

.

Other anticipated spending in the DMC plan for 2023 includes:

  • $1.7 million for continued construction of the Discovery Walk linear park along Second Avenue Southwest, between the Mayo Clinic campus and Soldiers Field Park. 
  • $1 million for design work related to the potential creation of a proposed Sixth Street bridge and work along Sixth Street Southeast. 
  • $1 million for continued planning and design of public spaces along the downtown riverfront. 
  • $1 million to upgrade the Chateau Theatre heating and cooling system.

While the spending plan does not commit any funds beyond what will be available next year, Seeb said it does provide a peek at potential future projects, which could be slated for 2024 or later, including a potential option for connecting Peace Plaza to Mayo Civic Center and more development of public space near St. Marys Hospital.
While six of the seven council members supported the plan, council member Molly Dennis abstained from the vote, citing a desire for more public comment.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There are wonderful things in this plan … but there’s a lot of concern, too,” she said, pointing to a desire to provide more time for residents to review the plan that was approved by the DMC Corp. board last month.

Related Topics: GOVERNMENT AND POLITICSROCHESTERROCHESTER CITY COUNCILDESTINATION MEDICAL CENTER
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: October 2-8, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
October 03, 2022 01:37 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Bob's Trailer Court
Local
Plans to close Bob's Trailer Court leaves questions for residents amid county concerns
The owner of the Southeast Rochester trailer park says he's planning to construct apartments for low-income seniors. TSJ Parks LLC purchased the site for $1.3 million in 2021.
October 03, 2022 01:32 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Candidate collage 2 (4).png
Local
Election 2022: Oronoco Mayor
Candidates for Oronoco Mayor make their pitches to voters ahead of the Nov. 8 general election.
October 03, 2022 11:30 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
RPD - SHOOTING.png
Local
Vehicle shot overnight Saturday, no injuries reported
"We don't know how or why their van was shot or why," Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen said. "It's something we're going to look into."
October 03, 2022 09:21 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson