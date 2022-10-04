Plans for nearly $32 million in state DMC funds get council nod

ROCHESTER — An outline for nearly $32 million in state Destination Medical Center funds was approved shortly after Monday’s Rochester City Council meeting broke into the next day.

“DMC does not spend any of this money,” DMC Economic Development Agency Executive Director Patrick Seeb said. “DMC only authorizes the use of this money.”

He pointed out the proposed budget approved Monday sets up future discussions and continues projects that have already started, but all new spending will need to be approved by the city council along the way. .

The biggest expense planned for 2023 is $14.1 million – $9 million in regular state DMC funding and $5.1 million in DMC state transit aid – for work on the city’s planned rapid-transit system, which will include reconstruction of portions of Second Street Southwest, along with the creation of dedicated transit stops.

The city has applied for nearly $85 million in federal funding for the overall project, which is expected to cost approximately $137 million during a five-year period.

The plan also includes up to $10 million for renovation work at Soldiers Field Park, which includes plans for a new aquatic center to replace the existing pool.

Seeb pointed out the state DMC Corp. board authorized the potential $10 million, knowing discussions continue related to an update of the Soldiers Field Park master plan, so final funding approval by the state board will be required when plans are finalized.

With that work continuing, Deputy City Administrator Cindy Steinhauser pointed out that many of the projects on the list have already undergone various levels of public review.

“Many of these are multi-year projects, so they are projects that appeared last year and the year before,” she said.

At the same time, Seeb and Steinhauser said newer projects will see added study and public engagement, which will help determine final project costs, with the spending plan defining parameters.

Other anticipated spending in the DMC plan for 2023 includes:

$1.7 million for continued construction of the Discovery Walk linear park along Second Avenue Southwest, between the Mayo Clinic campus and Soldiers Field Park.

$1 million for design work related to the potential creation of a proposed Sixth Street bridge and work along Sixth Street Southeast.

$1 million for continued planning and design of public spaces along the downtown riverfront.

$1 million to upgrade the Chateau Theatre heating and cooling system.

While the spending plan does not commit any funds beyond what will be available next year, Seeb said it does provide a peek at potential future projects, which could be slated for 2024 or later, including a potential option for connecting Peace Plaza to Mayo Civic Center and more development of public space near St. Marys Hospital.

While six of the seven council members supported the plan, council member Molly Dennis abstained from the vote, citing a desire for more public comment.

“There are wonderful things in this plan … but there’s a lot of concern, too,” she said, pointing to a desire to provide more time for residents to review the plan that was approved by the DMC Corp. board last month.