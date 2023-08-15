Players rush to revive Chatfield umpire who collapsed on ballfield

CHATFIELD, Minn. — Tom Miller has been umpiring ballgames for more than 40 years. He says when it comes to his calls, 50% of the time you’re someone’s friend and 50% of the time you’re someone’s enemy.

Except when Miller, 58, needed help after collapsing on the field in June before a game. For four minutes, Miller wasn’t breathing and had no pulse. That afternoon, everyone was pulling for him.

Miller, of Chatfield, Minnesota, has umpired youth baseball, softball, fastpitch, slowpitch, men’s, women’s, boys’, girls’ and mixed leagues.

“I feel at home on the field,” Miller said.

He umpired and played men’s fastpitch softball in Rochester and then St. Charles when the league moved there until it folded. After that, he stayed involved umpiring fastpitch games for leagues in Wisconsin. He was on the field in Galesville, Wisconsin preparing for the start of a Dairyland League fastpitch softball game shortly after 7 p.m., June 22, 2023.

He chatted with some of the players including Dylan Peterson, a Galesville resident and member of the Galesville Fire Department. Peterson was playing third that day.

Miller recalls bending over to pick up a ball to dust it off and put it in his bag. He recalls blacking out.

He doesn’t remember any of the next four minutes after that when Peterson, another volunteer firefighter and three nurses rushed to his aid to save his life.

Peterson recalls he had his back to home plate and was walking to his position at third base when he heard a thud as Miller collapsed. Peterson was one of the first at Miller’s side.

Peterson and another player, Andrew Craig, a member of the Ettrick, Wisconsin, Fire Department, along with three nurses who were in the stands performed CPR for four minutes. Miller had suffered a heart attack, he would later learn, and was not breathing and had no pulse.

Peterson and Craig said their training kicked in when Miller collapsed. The fact that the man in distress was a friend and that players and people in the stands were calling for Miller to wake up and “come back, Tom,” didn’t distract them, they said.

“You know what your job there is,” Craig said. “There’s not really time to notice what’s going on around you.”

“You just kind of black out,” Peterson said. “We just do what we need to do to save a life and then he came back, it was like, ‘thank God.’”

A Galesville Police officer arrived with an automated external defibrillator. After one shock, the first responders found a pulse and Miller came to.

“I remember waking up on the field on my back and my chest hurting really bad,” Miller said.

He recalled telling whomever was on top of him to get off of him. Then he heard a voice.

“I heard the AED say, ‘pulse detected do not shock,’” Miller said. “I said, ‘Well, now, that would be a good thing.’”

Peterson said he was relieved to hear Miller’s response.

“Tom likes to joke around,” Peterson said. “He was very jokingly Tom Miller.”

Miller was taken to Gundersen Health Systems in La Crosse, Wisconsin where doctors there put a stint in his heart. He later had quadruple bypass heart surgery at Mayo Clinic.

Miller returned to the ballpark Thursday, Aug. 10 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin for a North American Fastpitch Association game championship tournament game. Miller was in the stands, not on the field.

“My wife has put the kibosh on getting behind the plate this season,” Miller said.

It’s a request he intends to honor, he said.

“She’s too young to be a widow,” Miller said.

Peterson and Craig were on the field for the game. The two were surprised and pleased to see Miller out and about.

Miller appreciated the reaction he got from the fastpitch players. He said he normally avoids any kind of attention at the ballpark when he’s umpiring.

“I’m not there to call attention to myself,” he said. “I do my job, call it fair and give them a good game.”

Miller said he was glad he was in a small town with trained first responders on the field. Another game might not have people on the field with the training Peterson and Craig had.

“I feel very privileged to be where I was,” Miller said. “I’m just glad to be around.”

Miller plans to return to the field next season after completing his rehabilitation regime. For Miller, anywhere in the stands is a distant second-best seat in the house. Umpiring is his favorite way to watch a game.

“It puts you the moment, it puts you in the mood to watch a good game, see a good game and see what happens,” he said. “Plus, you get the best seats in the park.”