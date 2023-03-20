Playing with clay: Artists create a community of support at 125 Live in Rochester

ROCHESTER — Ana Kjose has molded herself into every pottery studio she could since high school.

As a Lourdes High School student, she started playing with clay in a beginning art class and signed up for all the available classes in the following years. But there also weren’t extensive options in the early 2000s. She went on to study ceramics at the University of South Dakota.

“I really love hand-building,” Kjose remarked of the pottery style.

When she had the opportunity to teach pottery classes at 125 Live, Kjose said there was no hesitation, including with a recent set of Pottery Play Days. The days welcomed community members in need to the pottery studio from January to March. Robin Hoelzle, 125 Live program coordinator, explains the free pottery days as “opening the door to letting (the community) see what’s available to them.” The classes were also open to the general public.

“I feel like everyone should have the opportunity to get their hands messy and do art, even if it’s the simplest form of ceramics,” Kjose said about pinch pots.

With a Tootsie Roll shape of clay to work with, participants wondered at the wide creative possibilities forming before them. Between conversations about school and the next book fair, they pinched and shaped the clay into their dream designs — or at least inspirational pieces. Kjose said people often think pottery is easy, though, there’s patience and learning to fail and try again with many pieces.

“As a person, I think everyone can do art,” Kjose said. “It’s just everyone has their own way of doing art and the best example I always tell people is my dad is not a big artist at all. His art is little stick figures and he does them really, really good.”

A group participant works on forming her clay into a frog during the Pottery Play Day at 125 Live on March 8, 2023, in Rochester. Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin

While regularly teaching classes at the studio, Kjose experiments with pottery examples, such as handmade plates with flowers.

Between beginners and professionals, the potters hope to open more opportunities for people who aren’t affluent, Hoelzle said. The pottery studio requires a social membership at 125 Live, which is priced by age for monthly and annual rates.

“Once they’re in the studio what’s really nice is there’s a really good community, if you want to learn something and you’re in there others will be like, ‘Hey, I can help you with that,’” Hoelzle said. “You’ve created that community and friendships are automatic.”

A completed set of pinch pots will be glazed and fired in the kiln after a Pottery Play Day at 125 Live on March 8, 2023, in Rochester. Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin

Participants in the Pottery Play Days will have their work showcased in an art show on April 7 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 125 Live. The open house-style show is open to the public.

“That’s important for anyone of every age to have that outlet that lets them release and experience that happy part in life,” Hoelzle said, “because stress often plays a huge part and anxiety and frustrations and so (art) gives that outlet of something that’s an anxiety-reducer, stress-reliever. Something they enjoy doing is important for everyone, for mental health and physical health and all of it.”

Two friends from Byron enjoy showing off their new creations during the Pottery Play Day at 125 Live on March 8, 2023, in Rochester. Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin

Between conversations about school and the next book fair, participants pinched and shaped the clay into their dream designs during the Pottery Play Day at 125 Live on March 8, 2023, in Rochester. Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin

Mathias Kjose steps ahead of the class with his pinch pot during a Pottery Play Day at 125 Live on March 8, 2023, in Rochester. His mom, Ana Kjose, taught the class in a series of 10 classes from January to March. Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin

With patience and inspiration from online, a group participant adds a design to their pinch pot during the Pottery Play Day at 125 Live on March 8, 2023, in Rochester. Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin

A group participant wonders about her art creation during the Pottery Play Day at 125 Live on March 8, 2023, in Rochester. Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin