Plummer water tower restoration gets federal boost

A $383,650 federal grant will help pay to restore the Plummer House Water Tower.

The city-owned historic tower on the grounds of the Plummer House has been marked for repair with an estimated cost of $785,000. Portions of the roof were spotted as missing in early 2020.

Funds from the federal Save America's Treasures grant program, which is administered by the National Park Service, move the city closer to funding the project.

“Walking the grounds and the building, you get the feeling that this is a special place,” said Mike Nigbur, the city’s parks and forestry division head. “Now with the opportunity to restore the Plummer Water Tower, we can provide some public access, which will further enhance and showcase the uniqueness of this site. The City of Rochester is committed to historic preservation and celebrating our local landmarks.”

He said work could start next year, since fall and winter weather make construction unlikely this year.

The tower is part of the original 65-acre Plummer House site in Southwest Rochester, which was developed by Dr. Henry S. Plummer, a Mayo Clinic physician, from 1917 to 1924. The tower was erected during that period.

Plummer died in 1936, but his family lived in the house for the next 30 years. The house and its 11 remaining acres were added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1975, and it is managed by the Rochester Parks & Recreation Department.

In 2019, the city received a $10,000 grant from the Minnesota Historical Society's Historical and Cultural Small Grants program to pay for the preparation of construction documents for preservation of the water tower, but local funding for the project has not been available.

A proposal reviewed by the Rochester City Council and Park Board last week would provide $500,000 through a five-year period by using portions of the $2 million the city will receive in property taxes through the recently approved parks referendum.

Additional grant dollars are being sought to support restoration and asset preservation work on the Plummer House, with the entire project budgeted at approximately $1.7 million.