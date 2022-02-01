Plummer’s gargoyles are looking back at you

ROCHESTER — The historic Plummer Building can be seen from most areas near the heart of Rochester. From wherever it’s seen, parts of the building might be looking back.

Gargoyles on the building’s tower peer from the building in eight directions. The figures are reminiscent of grandiose historic architecture.

The ornate building housed the Mayo Clinic’s medical specialists, library, offices and patient treatment areas when it opened in 1928.

Along the tower that houses the 56-bell carillon, each wall has three figures looking outward – an owl, which symbolizes wisdom, a winged salamander, which represents rejuvenation, and a hawk, which projects vigilance.

Below each of them, on each corner of the tower, large griffins, mythical guardians that are half eagle and half lion, peer over the city.

The gargoyles aren’t tied to any specific mythology or culture, said Matthew Dacy, the Director of Heritage Hall museum. The figures were chosen to represent protection and intelligence.

“When this building was designed, it was meant to invoke the great traditions of learning,” Dacy said.

Dacy said much of his information about the figures comes from research done by Don DeCramer, a former Mayo employee who researched the construction and design of the Plummer Building.

All the original gargoyles remain on the building. None have names or specific stories. Each of the gargoyles appear multiple times on the building.

While owls generally symbolize wisdom in many cultures and eagles appear resolute, why those figures, along with winged salamanders, were chosen is unknown. Dacy said not choosing from a specific mythology gives the ornate gargoyles a universal appeal.

"My sense is the purpose of the decorative features of the building are not that granular — it’s to create an overall impact,” he said. “It all adds up to give the impression of Mayo as an international place of healing.”

The gargoyles aren’t the only decor on the building.

The lower levels of the building’s exterior are adorned with other depictions of dragons, unicorns, lions and more.

“I know people who spent their entire careers here who say they still look up and find new things to look at and discover,” Dacy said.

Two culturally specific depictions can be found on the lower floors. One is of St. George, the patron saint of England, slaying a dragon in honor of the Mayo family’s English ancestry. Another is a happy elephant and down-trodden donkey reflecting the 1928 presidential election in which Republican Herbert Hoover defeated Democrat Al Smith.

Mayo Facilities reports all the original decor and gargoyles are still on the building except for one terracotta decoration that originally sat on the top of the building. It was removed shortly after the building opened when a beacon for incoming aircraft was installed atop the building.

Part of that decoration is on display at the Mayo Historical Suite on the third floor of the Plummer Building.

When the Plummer Building was complete, it was known simply as the Mayo Building until it was renamed after Henry S. Plummer, the doctor who designed the building. The ornate decor inside and out was intentional and designed to be part of visitors’ healing process.

“Dr. Plummer believed a person’s environment was a key part of that healing process,” Dacy said, adding studies today back that theory. New facilities are designed with that in mind, he added, although, that doesn’t mean each new facility gets a group of gargoyles.

“Styles change, but the overall aesthetic is intentional to our mission of healing,” Dacy said.

However, even if similar craftsmanship doesn’t go into every new building, people today have a much closer view of the details on the Plummer Building thanks to the neighboring Gonda Building.

For 73 years — from when the Plummer Building opened in 1928 to when the Gonda opened in 2001 — most people had to settle for a street view of the Plummer's decor. Which is likely why the gargoyles have not been given nicknames.

“At that point, you were aware of the gargoyles, but you wouldn’t get to the point of a particular gargoyle having a nickname,” Dacy said. “It wasn’t until the Gonda Building was built that people could get a good, detailed view of the statues.”

