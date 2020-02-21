Post Bulletin's Podcast debut
Buy Now

Recording the Post Bulletin's first podcast episode with Editor Jeff Pieters and meteorologist Randy Brock on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, in Rochester. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)

Editor Jeff Pieters and meteorologist Randy Brock talk with public safety reporter Emily Cutts about her weekend story on diversity in local public services, regional reporter Brian Todd about the spring flood outlook and photo editor Ken Klotzbach about a recent exercise he and his staff worked on in the last month.

PB Podcast - Episode 2

Photos: Photographer's challenge, natural framing

Post Bulletin photo staffers Traci Westcott, Joe Ahlquist, and Ken Klotzbach challenged themselves for a month to look for ways to frame their subjects with natural visual elements on their assignments.

What's your reaction?

0
0
0
0
0