Editor Jeff Pieters and meteorologist Randy Brock talk with public safety reporter Emily Cutts about her weekend story on diversity in local public services, regional reporter Brian Todd about the spring flood outlook and photo editor Ken Klotzbach about a recent exercise he and his staff worked on in the last month.
Diversity and inclusion in local law enforcement has been slow to arrive in the Med City.
Photos: Photographer's challenge, natural framing
Post Bulletin photo staffers Traci Westcott, Joe Ahlquist, and Ken Klotzbach challenged themselves for a month to look for ways to frame their subjects with natural visual elements on their assignments.