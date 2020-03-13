The Insider podcast graphic logo

Editor Jeff Pieters and meteorologist Randy Brock talk with business reporter Jeff Kiger about his story on Rochester patent creators ans coronavirus coverage.

The Insider Podcast - Episode 5

Rochester is patently an inventive city

Rochester is patently an inventive city

In 2019, the U.S. Patent and Trademark office issued 726 patents with at least one Rochester inventor listed. While that's down from 767 patents in 2018, the Med City still ranks high, with 11.57 patents per 10,000 people.

What's your reaction?

0
0
0
0
0