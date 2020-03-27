Editor Jeff Pieters and meteorologist Randy Brock talk with Grace Pesch of the United Way of Olmsted County and region reporter Brian Todd about about recent work.
Tags
- Randy Brock
- Jeff Pieters
- Intro
- Bulletin
- Change
- Stuff
- Podcast
- Ken Klotzbach
- Journalism
- Meteorology
- Emily Cutts
- Outlook
- Brian Todd
- Staff
- Staffer
- Photo
- Photography
- Work
- Traci Westcott
- John Molseed
- Noah Fish
- Reporter
- Internet
- Andrew Link
- Talk
- Library
- Randi Kallas
- Informant
- Bill
- Coronavirus
- Jeff Kiger
- Coverage
- An
- Christy
- Randy Peterson
- Publishing
- Grace Pesch
- Olmsted County
- Insider