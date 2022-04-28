SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢
Read Today's Paper Thursday, April 28
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Podulke announces this is her last year as Olmsted County commissioner

Official announcement follows redistricting that will require election for two-year term in county's District 1.

070621-COMMUNITY-UNITED-4287.jpg
Olmsted County County Board of Commissioners Chair Stephanie Podulke speaks during “A Community United” an event by Olmsted County recognizing COVID-19 responses and partnerships on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at Graham Park in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
April 28, 2022 01:34 PM
Share

ROCHESTER — Olmsted County Commissioner Stephanie Podulke officially announced she will not seek re-election in November.

While she was re-elected in 2020 to what would traditionally be a four-year term, the District 1 commissioner faced the need for another campaign due to recent redistricting efforts that shifted the population of District 1 by more than 5%.

“It is a distinct privilege to have worked alongside dedicated, creative, competent county staff and other elected people at many levels of government,” Podulke said Thursday in a statement announcing she will not campaign for another term. “We coordinated our efforts to make policy that improves the present and future of this county.”

Podulke joined the Olmsted County Board of Commissioners in 2011, following a special election to fill the seat left vacant by the death of her husband Mike Podulke, who had been a long-time commissioner.

With a background in teaching and family therapy, Stephanie Podulke has been an advocate for many policies and programs tied to the county’s human services work.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I hold a strong belief in the possibilities of human potential and social change; working at the county level of government has provided the opportunity to create policy that supports those values,” she said.

Podulke said Tuesday she expected to announce her retirement after the county commissioners adopted the new district boundaries, stating she wasn’t sure she wanted to campaign again.

“I leave the county government with satisfaction that the county is fiscally sound, provides excellence in service every day, and is well positioned for a stable and prosperous future,” she said Thursday. “I am proud of the part I and my colleagues played in this good future.”

Read more from Randy
Citywalk rendering 1.jpg
Local
Citywalk Apartments proposes expanded footprint by using site of former mayor's boarding house
Planning and Zoning Commission recommend approval after preservation proposal fails to find footing
April 27, 2022 08:35 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
090120.N.RPB.Drone.Hwy14CoRd104.02.jpg
Local
Highway 14 safety projects split, with one moving forward and the other on hold
Minnesota Department of Transportation will install high-tension cables in the median between Byron and Rochester, but intersection changes will wait.
April 27, 2022 03:52 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Pentagon House kick-off
Local
6 things to know about Pentagon House project in Southwest Rochester
Bear Creek Development Center is creating six units to house homeless veterans on former Crossroads Bible College campus
April 27, 2022 03:38 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Load More

Podulke is the third county commissioner to announce she will not seek another term. Commissioners Matt Flynn and Ken Brown made similar announcements earlier this year.

Commissioners Sheila Kiscaden and Gregg Wright have said they will seek re-election in November.

Commissioner Jim Bier has said as recently as Tuesday that he remains undecided, and Commissioner Mark Thein will not be required to seek re-election since District 7 didn’t see a population shift with the new county boundaries.

The filing period for districts 1 through 6 is from May 17 to May 31, with an Aug. 9 primary election set to narrow candidates to two, if needed. The general election is scheduled for Nov. 8.

Related Topics: GOVERNMENT AND POLITICSROCHESTERSTEPHANIE PODULKEELECTION 2022
What to read next
Academic Notebook.png
Local
Academic Notebook: Kiwanis Student of the month for March for Lourdes
Conor Kane has been chosen the Kiwanis Club Student of the Month for March from Lourdes High School. He was nominated by the Lourdes Science Department for his dedication to Honors Anatomy and Physiology. He is a cardiovascular pathophysiology research intern at Mayo Clinic through a mentorship program and will present his findings at three international scientific meetings. He is currently authoring scientific papers. He placed third at the European Society of Cardiology Imaging Scientific Sessions in Berlin in December, earning the Clinical Science Young Investigator Award. He is the captain of the varsity soccer team and is a part of the varsity golf team and Lourdes Student Council. He achieved Eagle Scout with Boy Scouts of America, is a certified U.S. Soccer Federation Referee and volunteers at Assisi Heights. He serves on the Olmsted County Youth Commission, participated in Minnesota American Legion Boys State and keeps bees and harvests maple syrup for his business. He plans to attend medical school at University College Dublin.
April 28, 2022 01:55 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Campus News graphic logo
Local
Campus News
Winter 2022 graduates and dean's lists; honor society inductees, military study abroad students and award winners.
April 28, 2022 01:53 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
United States of America Passport
Local
Olmsted County suspends passport services amid staffing shortage
Staff illness temporarily shuts down service.
April 28, 2022 01:47 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
RPS School Board
Local
Months after receiving a massive data request, Rochester Public Schools hears crickets
At the time he filed the request, attorney Nicholas Morgan described the organization as "a group of concerned parents and taxpayers residing in the Rochester School District."
April 28, 2022 12:32 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer